For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rain as Storm Mathis is set to bring strong winds and downpours to parts of the UK.

The French-named storm is expected to batter the south western coast potentially causing “structural damage to buildings” with winds up to 70mph as well as torrential rain.

The French Met Office, Meteo France, named the cyclonic low-pressure system earlier on Thursday before it travelled across the Channel. The low pressure could also spark flash flooding, prompting a UK Met Office warning for Wales and south west England which is in place from 9pm on Thursday until midday on Friday.

Strong winds and rain are expected across the south west and Wales this morning (Met Office )

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to move eastwards across southern Britain during Thursday evening and Friday morning, bringing spells of strong southerly winds, then a lull, followed by strong west or northwesterly wind.

“It is likely that coastal areas will see 50-60 mph gusts, with a low probability of 70 mph over exposed hills and headlands with winds probably peaking after they veer west or northwesterly.

“This could lead to some disruption in places. Along with the strong winds, we will also see heavy rain overnight clearing as the low progresses eastwards.”

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin added that commuters should expect an “unpleasant” Friday morning due to travel disruption caused by the storm.

A weather warning is in place until midday on Friday (Met Office)

“This low pressure has been intensifying out in the Atlantic,” Mr Deakin said. “It’s going to bring us some lively weather during Thursday night and Friday. We'll see the strongest winds on the southern flank

“As well as the windy weather, it will also be providing some outbreaks of rain.

“It won’t be a very pleasant Friday morning across the south much of the Midlands, Wales and southern England seeing some heavy outbreaks of rain and those gusty winds. Parts of the M3 and M2 especially will have a lot of spray and standing water for that rush hour period.”

UK 5-day weather forecast

Friday:

Rain or showers, heavy at times, affecting southern and central areas. Windy here with coastal gales in the south. Chilly in the northeast with low cloud, drizzle and hill fog. Some sunny spells, mainly across northwestern parts.

Friday night:

Further rain for Northern Ireland, Wales and southern England, whilst low cloud and drizzle affects eastern areas. Mostly dry elsewhere, and winds easing in the south.

Saturday:

Rain continuing across Northern Ireland, Wales and southern England, whilst eastern parts continue cool, grey and murky. Best chance of some sunshine across western Scotland.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Patchy rain fading Sunday with sunny spells spreading from the east. Mostly dry with sunny spells Monday but with cloud and rain moving in slowly from the west during Tuesday.