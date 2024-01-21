Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Planes land at Heathrow airport as Storm Isha brings 80mph winds to UK

Oliver Browning
Sunday 21 January 2024 12:07
Comments
Close

Watch a live view of Heathrow airport on Sunday 21 January as Storm Isha hits London.

Winds of up to 80mph will swoop in later this weekend, potentially causing power cuts and loss of mobile phone signal, while roads and bridges are likely to be shut and transport services could face delays and cancellations in some areas.

Isha is set to batter “everybody” in the UK with wind and rain during a “rare” weather cycle, forecasters say.

Nearly four inches of rain could fall over a few hours in some regions and cause localised flooding, with eight flood warnings already in place across England.

“The main thing about this storm is it is very widespread across the whole of the UK,” Met Office forecaster Ellie Glaisyer said.

“Quite often we see storms affecting the north west or the southern half of the UK, whereas this one, later on Sunday and into Monday, the whole of the UK is covered by a warning, which is relatively rare.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in