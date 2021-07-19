UK Weather: When will the heatwave end?

The UK’s heatwave is predicted to continue until the weekend.

Today is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to climb to a sweltering high of 32C.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell has said that temperatures could reach a maximum of 32C in parts of the Midlands, London, the south west and the south east of England, with the possibility of the “odd shower” later.

“Strong sunshine will bring not only more hot weather this week, but also very high UV levels at times,” the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, northern parts of England will see cloudier and cooler weather of around 20C, according to the weather forecasters.

Since the weekend, tens of thousands of people have headed to the coast. Photos show beaches packed with people sunning themselves and cooling off in the sea. Others flocked to parks and rivers to enjoy the sunshine.

People struggling in the hot weather will be relieved to know that temperatures are expected to “ease back closer to normal” by Saturday.

Spells of rain are expected for many areas, and some heavy rain or thunderstorms are “possible” over the weekend, according to predictions by the Met Office.

“Warmer and drier-than-average weather” is set to return in much of the UK in early August, the forecasters said, although there is an increased risk of thunderstorms, especially in the south east of England.

By mid-August, changeable conditions are most likely, with “very warm or hot” temperatures in the south.

Monday breaks the previous day’s record of being the hottest day of the year in both England and Wales.

On Sunday, 31.6C was recorded in Heathrow while temperatures hit 30.2C in Cardiff.

Saturday was the hottest day since records began for Northern Ireland with 31.2C recorded in Ballywatticock, in Co Down, beating the previous highest temperature of 30.8C that was reached on 12 July 1983 and 30 June 1976.

The Met Office said it is working with Public Health England to ensure that people stay safe in the hot conditions, urging the public to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and assist anyone who is more vulnerable to the heat.