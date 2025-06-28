The deadly hidden dangers of heatwaves - and how to keep yourself safe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 600 deaths are expected across England and Wales due to the current heatwave, scientists have warned.

Researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Imperial College London estimate around 570 excess deaths between Thursday and Sunday, based on historic mortality data.

The new research follows a World Weather Attribution (WWA) research group study which found the heatwave has been made about 100 times more likely and 2-4C hotter due to climate change.

Temperatures could reach 30C on Saturday, following highs of 29C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on Friday, according to the Met Office.

It comes as a second amber heat health alert in two weeks came into force on Friday.

The alert, which covers London, the East Midlands, South East, South West and East of England, will last until 6pm on Tuesday.

Here, The Independent looks at how you can keep yourself safe during a heatwave:

Prevent dehydration

The government advises staying hydrated during hot weather by drinking fluids regularly throughout the day, particularly if you are active.

Water, diluted squash and lower-fat milks are recommended. While fruit juice, smoothies and soft drinks can seem refreshing, they often contain high levels of sugar, which may contribute to dehydration.

It’s best to limit how much of these you consume and opt for diet, sugar-free or no-added-sugar alternatives instead.

open image in gallery Alcohol can dehydrate the body, so choosing alcohol-free drinks or alternating alcoholic drinks with water is advised. ( PA Wire )

If you’re heading out, take a refillable bottle of water with you, and carry extra if travelling by car or public transport.

Alcohol can dehydrate the body, so choosing alcohol-free drinks or alternating alcoholic drinks with water is advised.

Protect yourself from the sun

The sun in the UK is strong enough to cause sunburn, with children especially vulnerable to skin damage.

To reduce your risk, follow these sun safety measures:

Stay in the shade between 11am and 3pm, when the sun is at its strongest

Wear loose, light-coloured clothing made from tightly woven fabric, such as long-sleeved shirts, trousers or long skirts

Protect your head, neck, face and ears with a wide-brimmed hat

open image in gallery Protect your head, neck, face and ears with a wide-brimmed hat ( Getty/iStock )

Use sunglasses to shield your eyes from the sun

Apply sunscreen generously and top it up regularly, especially after swimming or using a towel. The NHS recommends using sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 and a UVA rating of four or five stars.

How to keep your home cool

Homes can become uncomfortably warm during hot weather, especially at night when trying to sleep.

To keep indoor temperatures down, consider the following steps:

Keep blinds and curtains closed on windows that face direct sunlight during the day

If your home has external shutters or shades, keep them closed too

Try to sleep or rest in the coolest part of the house

When it’s cooler outside than indoors, typically during the night, open windows if it is safe, and create a cross-breeze to help air circulate

open image in gallery Electric fans are a life saver on hot, sunny days ( Alamy/PA )

Use electric fans if the indoor temperature is below 35C, but avoid directing airflow straight at your body, as this can contribute to dehydration

Make sure heating systems are switched off

Turn off any lights or electronic devices not being used, as they can generate extra heat

If the temperature outside is cooler, especially in shaded areas, consider spending time outdoors

Public spaces such as places of worship, libraries or supermarkets may be cooler than your home. If they are nearby, visiting one can offer a helpful break from the heat.

How to spot heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Heat exhaustion happens when the body gets too hot and struggles to cool down. It’s not usually serious if you cool down within 30 minutes, but if untreated, it can develop into heatstroke, according to the NHS.

Signs of heat exhaustion include:

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness or feeling faint

Headache

Muscle cramps

Nausea or vomiting

Heavy sweating

Strong thirst

open image in gallery Heat stroke can develop in a few hours ( Alamy/PA )

Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body’s temperature rises to dangerous levels and can no longer cool itself.

Symptoms include:

Confusion or disorientation

Loss of coordination

Rapid heartbeat

Fast breathing or shortness of breath

Hot, dry skin (not sweating)

Seizures

Heatstroke is a medical emergency. Call 999 immediately and try to cool the person down while waiting for help.

Who is most at risk during hot weather?

While anyone can feel unwell in the heat, some people are more vulnerable. These include: