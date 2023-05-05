For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heavy bursts of rain are set to fall during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, in a ceremony expected to be bookended by thunderstorms.

Thousands of people are expected to travel to London to catch a glimpse of the monarch at a 1.3-mile procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

In its much-anticipated coronation weekend weather forecast, the Met Office has predicted conditions in the south will be “humid” and wet, with highs of 17C in London rivalling the warmest coronation on record.

London is set for showers on coronation day (Met Office)

Friday, the eve of the coronation, will see a mixture of sunshine and showers, which could be heavy and slow-moving, featuring some thunder, lightning and hail.

The showers will affect all parts of the UK, including London, with more persistent rain in parts of eastern Scotland. Highs of 18-20C are expected across much of England and Wales.

The big day is also set to be cloudy and wet for many in the UK, albeit less widespread and intense compared to Friday, with rain expected to arrive in London at midday. The two-hour coronation service at Westminster Abbey starts at 11am.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “A further area of rain is expected to move into southwest England early on Saturday, moving east and north through the day with some heavy bursts at times.

“This is likely to bring some rain to London by around lunchtime. Further north in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland it will be a day of sunshine and showers before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight.

Temperatures of up to 20C are expected on Saturday (Met Office)

“It will feel humid, especially in the south, with highs of 17C possible in London.”

The warmest coronation on record was that of George V, who also experienced highs of 17C during the service marking his ascension to the throne on 22 June 1911.

A night time rehearsal of the coronation (PA Wire)

With celebrations continuing through the bank holiday weekend, Sunday will see areas of rain breaking up into heavy, possibly thundery showers for many parts of England. The driest and brightest weather looks set for parts of Northern Ireland, Wales, western Scotland and southwest England.

The Met Office said Monday will start out mostly dry in eastern areas before a band of rain in the west sweeps across the country, bringing wet weather for many, followed by sunshine and scattered showers.

Winds are expected to be fresh to strong with temperatures near average.

What was the weather like in previous coronations?

Coronation Date Daily Max Temp (C) Daily Min Temp (C) Edward VII 09/08/1902 16 9.1 George V 22/06/1911 17 12.8 George VI 12/05/1937 14.2 6.2 Elizabeth II 02/06/1953 11.8 6.8

Data from the Met Office archive shows that past coronations dating back to Edward VII have been a mixed bag when it comes to the weather.

The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II saw temperature highs of just 11.8C on 2 June 1953, with some light rain through the day.

Members of the military march near Buckingham Palace in the coronation rehearsal (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The coronation of King George V, however, was the mildest of the past four monarch’s crowning day, with highs of 17C on 22 June 1911.

UK 5-day weather forecast

Today:

Rain and drizzle slowly clearing from northern Scotland, else many northern areas dry with variable cloud and sunny spells, but with a brisk easterly breeze. Outbreaks of rain soon reaching the southwest, heavy at times, and moving slowly northeastwards.

Tonight:

Bursts of showery rain will continue to move northeastwards across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, perhaps reaching southern Scotland. Northern Scotland will remain dry. Mild in the south.

Friday:

Rain, drizzle and low cloud will affect eastern Scotland. Turning brighter across England, Wales and Northern Ireland but showers breaking out, some heavy and thundery.