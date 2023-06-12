How to track lightning in your area as thunderstorm warning issued

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britons have basking in sweltering temperatures as a heatwave has gripped the country - but later today the country could be hit with sudden thunderstorms and flash flooding.

The Environment Agency has issued 14 flood alerts and Met Office has warned people to prepare for heavy rain, hail and lightning.

Confused Brits currently sunbathing in the balmy temperatures or at the beach can now track where a thunderstorm is likely to hit and find themselves cover from the sudden weather change.

Radar Live has a thunderstorm tracker and lightning map which allows you to track storms as they move across the UK and rest of the world.

As the map below shows, areas of the country covered in colourful blobs are suffering from adverse weather such as heavy rainfall and storms.

Radar Live’s thunderstorm tracker can be used to see what adverse weather is in your area or if a storm is heading your way (Radar Live)

If you click on a specific area on the map, such as London, it will give you information about the current weather and expected future forecasts and temperatures.

The tracker could well come in handy today as Grahame Madge, a meteorologist at the Met Office said it is difficult to predict exactly where thunderstorms might hit.

Mr Madge said: “Within these areas we can expect heavy rain, possibly hail, potentially frequent lightning.

“Just because you’re within that warning area, it doesn’t mean that you’re guaranteed to see a storm or even hear one. By their nature, they develop quickly and in almost seemingly random areas.”

He added: “Within the area we are advising that people might want to think about how suddenly they can be subjected to flash flooding or a power cut. Are people prepared? Make sure mobile phones are charged and that sort of thing.

“Because when you get these storms they can change your circumstances quite dramatically within almost a matter of minutes.”