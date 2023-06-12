Timelapse footage captures evening thunderstorm over West Midlands

More thunderstorms are expected across the UK after a warm but wet end to the weekend.

Timelapse footage captures an impressive storm in Wednesbury, West Midlands, at around 8pm on Sunday night (11 June).

Yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain are in place for much of the UK on Monday, with hot temperatures set to linger throughout the week.

Four yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place from 12pm to 9pm and cover parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, much of southern England and the Midlands and most of Wales.

The Met Office says people in these areas should be conscious of the potential for sudden flooding and transport difficulties.