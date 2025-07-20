Mapped: Where thunderstorms are set to hit the UK as weather warnings issued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Large swathes of the country are expected to be hit by thunderstorms on Sunday and into next week as weather warnings remain in place.

People in almost all of the country have been told to prepare for heavy downpours over the coming days, as the Met Office issues new yellow weather warnings.

There are now six weather warnings in place on Sunday for either rain or thunderstorms.

One warning for rain covers the majority of the midlands and northern England. It came into place at 11am and will remain until 10pm.

The second warning for thunderstorms for some of Northern Ireland will begin at midday on Sunday and remain in place until 8pm.

open image in gallery There are now six weather warnings in place on Sunday for either rain or thunderstorms. ( Met Office )

Another warning for rain will also cover some of Northern Ireland including Belfast. This will come into force at 6pm until 6pm on Monday.

Another thunderstorm rain warning covering Wales and the South West of England remains in place on Sunday until 9pm, after beginning at 6pm on Saturday.

In western and southern Scotland, a yellow warning for thunderstorms begins at midday on Sunday until 10pm in the evening.

A larger warning covering the majority of Scotland began at midday on Saturday and remains until midday on Sunday.

On Monday, three yellow weather warnings have been issued.

open image in gallery On Monday, three yellow weather warnings have been issued. ( Met Office )

A yellow thunderstorm warning covering the south and east of England, including London, will begin at 3am on Monday morning and remain until 9pm.

Another thunderstorm warning has been issued for the majority of England, Scotland and some of northern Wales. This will begin ay 11am until 9pm on Monday.

Forecasters have warned of sudden flooding in roads and homes with some more remote communities at risk of being cut off, while delays to train and bus services are also likely in these areas.

It comes after an amber ‘danger to life’ alert came into force for London, parts of the south and south east of England on Saturday. Downpours were seen across the capital in what was the first amber warning issued for London since January 2 2024.

open image in gallery ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

Met Office forecasters warn that spray and flooding could lead to difficulties for drivers, possible road closures, and the risk that some communities may become cut off as a result.

Damage to homes and businesses is also possible from adverse weather conditions.

Next week is expected to continue to have unsettled weather, with a mixture of showers and thunderstorms and sunshine.