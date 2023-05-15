For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The weather is set to take a turn for the better in some parts of the UK as the Met Office predicts warmer temperatures for the next few days ahead of a scorching summer.

After a rainy spring, the UK witnessed its warmest day on record on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 21.6C in Kew Gardens.

While most of the country still witnessed a chilly night on Sunday with some showers expected on Monday and Tuesday, the forecaster says it will be balanced out by sunny spells.

On Monday, the rain is set to clear southeastern parts of England, with many southern parts having a dry day with sunny spells.

However, scattered showers are expected further north, possibly with hail and thunder over parts of Scotland and northern England.

Temperatures are set to remain in the mid teens for the country, although it may feel cooler in the northwesterly breeze.

Overnight, showers are expected in the far north, but for most places, it will become dry with clear periods and turn cold with ground frost in some sheltered spots.

Tuesday is expected to be warmer than Monday and dry in the south with the best of the sunshine.

However, cooler temperatures are expected in the north with showers affecting northern and eastern areas through the day.

In the rest of the week, the weather is expected to be “predominantly fine”, but scattered showers are likely in some areas, the Met Office said.

There is a prediction for showers possibly turning heavier on Friday. Rain is also expected to affect northwest Scotland at times. Temperatures are expected to be near average after a chilly start in the north.

Into the weekend, a high-pressure ridge is “most likely” to extend across the UK, the Met Office said, resulting in a good amount of fine and dry weather for most.

In the following week, a continuation of these settled conditions is expected, with fine and dry weather for many.

The shift in weather comes amid reports of “African plumes” that are expected to bring multiple heatwaves to the UK this summer, with temperatures in excess of 35C.

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office predicted “above normal temperatures” for the country for the end of the month and June. The certainty for this, however, remains low, meteorologists said.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick told The Independent that there is “a greater than normal chance” of heatwaves in the UK this summer, which is “consistent with our warming climate”.

Asked about predictions of a scorching summer, Ms Criswick said that, “as always with a longer-range forecast, there is always some uncertainty”.