The Met Office has issued a warning for a chilly spell later this week with snow expected to hit the UK next week following a Sudden Stratospheric Warning (SSW).

The forecaster said in its new update that high pressure will dominate the weather on Friday, developing into more chilly conditions overnight and into the weekend.

On Friday, cloud cover and scattered showers are expected across much of the country. Sunny spells will be more frequent, however, in the west.

Snowfall is predicted over the Scottish mountains.

Moving into next week, the area of high pressure currently situated over Scotland will shift towards the west, allowing a northerly airflow to sweep across the UK, the Met Office said.

This will introduce an Arctic maritime airmass, leading to snow showers across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the east coast of England from Monday.

Snow is likely to impact northern and eastern areas, while cold temperatures and widespread freezing conditions will affect the whole country.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond has warned that despite the arrival of the meteorological spring, next week will feel decidedly wintry.

He explained that “snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday” and that “weather warnings will be issued for Monday and Tuesday once the detail of potential impacts becomes clearer”.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 2 Cold Weather Alert for the entire country, which is expected to be reviewed and extended in the coming days.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.”

The plunging temperatures are the latest cold snap to hit the UK as it battles soaring energy bills amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The UKHSA said for those struggling with rising costs, it provides free advice on energy efficiency and national grants to help warm homes.

It advised that wearing several layers of thinner clothing will keep people warmer than wearing one thick layer and that consuming hot food and drinks is also effective.

It comes after England had its driest February in 30 years, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

Looking ahead, the forecast is uncertain, according to the Met Office, but the cold spell is expected to persist, with the potential for milder air to approach from the southwest.

However, it is unclear how far north the milder air will progress and whether it will bring snow before turning to rain.

The snow alert comes after widespread speculation about chilly weather due to the SSW phenomenon occurring in February, which was responsible for extreme cold in 2018, dubbed the “Beast from the East”.

Additional reporting by agencies