What the Met Office says about weekend weather as Britons brace for more rain

Britons are bracing for another wet and humid weekend ahead as an Atlantic weather system is set to dominate the country in the coming days, bringing heavy and persistent rain.

In its latest forecast, the Met Office predicts more showers moving in from the west in the country in the coming days.

While Wednesday will see a bright start for most areas, with some scattered showers for Scotland and northern England, the weather is set to quickly change as clouds roll in from the west, bringing rain to most parts of the country by the evening.

The far northeast, though, may escape the rain until later, the forecaster said. And despite the rainfall, some eastern regions will still feel warm. Temperatures will be chilly in the morning, while some places in the North can go as low as 5C. However, it will be warmer elsewhere, said Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers.

“Despite a few showers lingering across eastern counties, you’ll see some sunshine and temperatures typically 20 to 24C now through Wednesday evening,” Ms Ayers said.

As the night progresses, the persistent rain will slowly make its way eastwards, gradually clearing from the west, the Met Office said, making way for humid and muggy conditions.

Overnight temperatures will remain relatively warm in many regions, predicted the forecaster. Hill fog is expected to be extensive, and additional outbreaks of rain and drizzle are likely.

Thursday will continue to be cloudy, with scattered patches of rain and drizzle lingering, especially along west-facing coasts and hills.

However, there is some good news as conditions are anticipated to gradually improve from the west, with a possibility of sunny spells later in the day. The humidity will persist, making it feel muggy and damp.

Friday brings a slight respite from the persistent rain, with drier and brighter conditions expected. A few showers may linger, but the overall weather is likely to be more pleasant.

However, heavy and potentially thundery showers are forecast for Saturday and Sunday as a low-pressure system from the Atlantic moves in closer to the country, bringing warm air.

The Met Office long range forecast showed continued wet weather with no signs of a heatwave.