Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Met Office reveals how long ‘unseasonal’ October heat will last

Highs of around 26C or even 27C in isolated spots are possible, weather forecaster says

Stuti Mishra
Thursday 05 October 2023 06:49
Comments
UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

The UK is gearing up for “unusually” warm weather this month that will be marked by a blend of heavy rain and unexpected warmth.

This weekend will bring temperatures as high as 27 degrees Celsius in parts of the UK even as northern areas remain cloudy, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.

This period of heat will follow several days of yellow weather warnings and heavy rains lashing Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.

A yellow warning for rain is in place on Thursday and Friday for western, northern and central areas of Scotland, cautioning residents about the possibility of heavy downpours.

The warning on Friday will remain in effect until the end of Saturday, with the forecaster predicting more than 100mm of rain for high ground areas and around 50mm for broader regions.

Recommended

Britons in the south of the country, however, can look forward to an unanticipated warm spell over the upcoming weekend amid rainy spells, as the trend of hotter-than-usual temperatures in the UK continues.

The spell comes after September was confirmed to be the hottest month since records began in 1884.

This warm weather is a result of air originating from the south, which is set to engulf the southern regions of the UK amid the autumn chill.

“The jet stream is going to push its way northwards ahead of the weekend, allowing for some very warm air to come in from the south,” meteorologist Alex Burkill of the Met Office said.

“As we go into the weekend frontal systems will remain trailing across Scotland as this warm air moves into the south.”

Saturday is expected to be a relatively “dry and fine day” for much of the southern UK, with temperatures soaring to “unusually high levels for this time of the year”, reaching around 25C, Mr Burkill said.

As Sunday unfolds, the entire nation can anticipate widely dry and sunny weather, with temperatures reaching even higher than the previous day.

“By Sunday, it’ll be a more widely dry and sunny day for many. Highs of around 26C or even 27C in isolated spots are possible,” Mr Burkill said.

The Algarve, Cyprus and Ibiza will be as hot as parts of the UK this weekend as the Met Office said weather changes in the UK are set to continue “due to the effects of human-induced climate change”.

Recommended

The Met Office previously clarified that the temperature over the weekend will not meet the threshold for a heatwave.

The spell of warm weather will only last two days as the mercury is forecast to dip again on Monday as warmer air is pushed away.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in