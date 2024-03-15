For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More snow is set to fall across some areas of the UK on Friday and over the weekend, the Met Office has warned.

Locals in the Scottish Highlands have been warned to expect some more wintry showers as spring fails to bring much sunshine for much of Britain.

According to the Met Office’s weather map, snow will fall on the mountains until around 10pm tonight. After a brief break, snow is set to fall once again from 5pm on Saturday until around 2am on Sunday.

Most affected areas will see around 0.5mm of snowfall per hour. However, some places will see over 4mm fall per hour for limited amounts of time.

The white and grey spots represent snow fall on this forecast for Friday evening (Met Office)

The Met Office told The Independent that any wintriness in showers will be found at heights of around 400-600m across northern Scottish mountains.

Otherwise, the rest of the UK will see a weekend of mixed weather - with many Britons gearing up for another wet and gloomy few days.

The Met Office warned of an “unsettled” day for much of the country on Friday, with showers continuing to impact most of the country.

The Met Office forecast showed the rain band will continue to move southeast, with sunny spells and showers also expected elsewhere.

More snow is set to fall on Saturday evening (Met Office)

“There will be some pretty hefty showers around on Friday, another pretty mild one across the south, never a dry picture when low pressure is dominating, sitting right across the UK,” said Alex Deakin, meteorologist at the Met Office.

He added that some of these can have “big showers, even maybe the odd rumble of thunder” with the weather turning quite gusty as well.

Mr Deakin said temperatures in the north could turn “quite chilly” and “may even dip down to freezing in rural parts, whereas further south it will be another pretty mild night”.

The weekend continues to present a mixed bag of weather conditions. Saturday is expected to start colder and drier, with frost expected in the north and cloudier skies in the southwest.

Despite the initial chill, temperatures were forecasted to turn milder over the weekend.

London will enjoy the highest temperature over the weekend with mercury reaching a warm 15 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the Met Office’s full forecast for the weekend:

Today:

A rather unsettled day. Heavy showers across much England and Wales. Cloud and rain across Scotland and Northern Ireland slowly clearing to sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers wintry over Scottish mountains. Feeling warm in any sunshine in the southeast.

Tonight:

Showers easing from the west through the evening, with clear spells developing for many overnight. With light winds some fog patches are likely to form, as well as a frost.

Saturday:

A chilly and bright start, especially in the north and east. However, cloud and rain will quickly move into western areas. This then moving north and eastwards through the day.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Sunshine and showers Sunday. Overnight rain clearing to a mainly dry day on Monday. Further rain returning through Tuesday, with brisk winds in the northwest. Feeling warm in the sunshine.