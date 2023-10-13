For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britons are set to face wintery weather as temperatures will drop to below zero in certain parts of the UK and Northern Ireland as the Indian summer comes to an abrupt end.

Temperatures are set to plummet to -4C tomorrow overnight in rural areas of Northern Ireland and the Northern half of the UK can expect to feel a chill as cool air arrives from the North West.

Britons can put their umbrellas away as rain is expected to ease tonight making way for a dry but cooler wintery weekend.

Northern Scotland may experience some wintery showers but generally conditions will be drier across the UK and Northern Ireland.

A yellow weather warning from the Met Office for heavy rain will be lifted tonight at 8pm as rain eases off making way for cooler climes. There could still be some travel disruption due to the rainfall.

The yellow weather warning in place from the Met Office (Met Office)

The chill comes as the UK had an unusually warm start to the season with the hottest October day in five years recorded in Kew Gardens as temperatures reached 25.8C.

Stephen Dixon, a spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Things are set to get cooler this weekend after an unseasonably warm start to Autumn.

“Tomorrow rural Northern Scotland could drop to -4C and the northern half of the UK can expect to experience frosty conditions into next week.

“During the day time temperatures could drop to single figures through the weekend in the north, but temperatures will be a bit higher in the south, with highs of up to 13C.”

Today, people across England and Wales can expect to face some showers which will be heavy in parts and the south can expect some strong winds.

Saturday’s Weather Forecast (The Met Office)

In the North, Britons can enjoy sunny spells but there is a chance of blustery showers and chillier temperatures.

Things are set to become more autumnal over the coming days and early next week as Monday will bring highs of 13C in the south of England and lows of minus three degrees in rural northern Ireland.

On Tuesday there will be highs of 15C in the south of England and lows of -2C in rural Northern Scotland.

Five day forecast from the Met Office

Friday:

Outbreaks of rain across England and Wales, which is likely to be heavy at times. Sunny spells and scattered showers for Scotland and Northern Ireland. A windy day for much of the UK. Still warm and muggy towards the southeast.

Friday evening:

Rain will clear southeastwards this evening, leaving most places dry with clear spells. Showers possible overnight across the north and west. Chilly, with a patchy frost in the north.

Saturday:

Saturday will be a bright and breezy day, with sunny spells and showers. Showers falling as snow across the hills in Scotland. Feeling colder for all.

Sunday to Tuesday:

High pressure dominating through this period. Largely dry with sunny spells by day and patchy frost and fog by night. A few showers possible, mainly in the far north. Cold.