Police warn motorists not to drive as snow and ice sweep UK

Police forces across the country are warning drivers about treacherous conditions on the roads as the UK continues to be gripped by freezing temperatures and blanketed by snow.

North West Motorway Police said officers had responded to a number of crashes on major roads in the north-west due to the difficult conditions.

The force tweeted: “Good morning folks, snowfall this morning is causing surface water on the region’s motorways.

“We are currently dealing with RTCs on the M58, M62, M61 & A556. Please take care if you are heading out today and remember to allow plenty of time & drive carefully.”

At the opposite end of the country, Devon and Cornwall Police told motorists they should only travel if necessary and warned about hazardous icy patches on the roads.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the force said: “Motorists are being urged to take precautions and only travel if necessary, as temperatures plunge & icy roads continue to make travel very difficult, especially in North Devon as there may be icy patches on untreated & rural roads.”

Meanwhile, Rod Dennis, spokesperson for the RAC, has suggested football fans leave their cars at home and go on foot if heading out to watch England play France in the World Cup quarter-final.

He said: “The big freeze continues today and those heading out on the roads must be alert to the risk of ice, especially in the south and west of the UK which are covered by weather warnings.

A woman makes her way through a snow flurry in Cheshire (Getty Images)

“Leaving the car at home and going on foot to watch the match perhaps makes the most sense - and especially so if people are planning on drinking any alcohol while England play France.

“Yesterday was an exceptionally busy day for breakdowns, with the equivalent of around 400 drivers breaking down every hour - similar to what we’d expect on a Monday in December.”

The snow, which has covered parts of the UK today, temporarily forced the closure of runways at Manchester Airport on this morning. The airport confirmed the runways had reopened this afternoon.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for much of Scotland as well as parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and south-western England until 12pm on Sunday.

On Sunday, another snow and ice warning for most of London and some of south-eastern England kicks in on Sunday at 9am for 24 hours.

The Met Office said the conditions could lead to more travel disruption, especially on Monday morning, and a small chance of some rural communities becoming cut off along with a possibility of power cuts and mobile phone coverage being affected.