Britons have been warned that a forthcoming cold snap poses a health risk to the elderly and vulnerable, as heavy snow is set to fall from Sunday into next week.

The Met Office said there will be a 70 per cent probability of severe cold weather, icy conditions or heavy snow between 6pm on Sunday and 9am on Thursday in parts of England.

Forecasters said northerly winds will develop through Sunday and into Monday, bringing colder air across much of the country and ending a weekslong period of relatively warm weather.

Gritters will be out around Britain amid warnings of snow and ice (PA)

“This will affect northern areas initially on Sunday, before moving south to affect most areas during Monday,” the Met Office said.

Forecasters added: “Showers will be more frequent in western areas and fewer in eastern areas, but becoming increasingly wintry for all areas through Monday.

“Occasionally strong winds will exacerbate the cold feel,” the statement continued. “These alerts may be updated on Monday once confidence has improved in the timing of the cold weather and areas to be included.”

The Met Office triggers a yellow cold weather alert as soon as the risk is 60 per cent or above for severe cold weather, icy conditions or heavy snow.

Heavy rain warnings in place on Saturday - the alert for North Ireland will continue into Sunday (Met Office)

Warnings for Wales and many parts of England are in place to midday Saturday as up to 70mm of rain is expected, bringing a risk of flooding in the northeast, northwest, southwest, Yorkshire and West Midlands. A further warning for Northern Ireland is due to remain in place until Sunday.

Forecasters are warning that bus and train services will probably be affected, while spray and flooding on roads are likely to make journey times longer. A total of 20mm to 30mm of rain is likely with 40mm to 50mm expected on some hills.

The Met Office said areas such as the Brecon Beacons are likely to see some of the highest totals for Wales with up to 70mm.

Snow covered parts of the UK in December and is now set to return (PA)

Across southwest England, places such as Exmoor and Dartmoor could see up to 50mm to 60mm.

Strong winds are also expected with gusts of 40-50 mph and possibly 60mph on some exposed coasts in the south.

As of Friday evening, there were 80 flood warnings in place and 155 flood alerts.

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Saturday

Cloud and rain clearing east for most but persisting across the far north of Scotland. Frequent blustery showers affecting Scotland and Northern Ireland, isolated elsewhere. Severe gales developing in the northwest later. Turning colder from the north.

Saturday night

Further showers, particularly in the north and west, and falling as snow over high ground. Some clear spells, most likely in the southeast. Remaining windy with gales in places.

Sunday

Showers continuing, falling as snow in the north, but reserved for high ground elsewhere. Some bright spells most likely across northern England and southern Scotland. Cold with winds easing.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday

An area of rain affecting southern counties early on Monday. Otherwise generally cold, with wintry showers initially in the north, spreading further south by midweek. Widespread overnight frost