UK weather: First frost and snow will end November warm spell

Wet and windy week could end with first frost for many

Liam James
Tuesday 15 November 2022 18:18
<p>Snow could fall in the Cairngorms this weekend (Pictured: Ballater, Aberdeenshire in January) </p>

Snow could fall in the Cairngorms this weekend (Pictured: Ballater, Aberdeenshire in January)

(PA)

Temperatures will dip to 0C across Britain by the weekend as the first snow of the season falls in the highest parts of the country.

The Met Office said the unseasonably warm weather will finally come to an end in the course of a wet and windy week, which should bring the first frost for many.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for the eastern half of the south coast from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, with heavy rain likely to cause some flooding and disrupt road and rail journeys.

Strong winds are expected thoughout the week, with potential to see gusts upwards of 60mph in far northeast Scotland and the Northern Isles.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell told The Independent: “We are beginning to see a bit of a change, hence temperatures are going back towards normal for this time of year.

“We’re seeing winds come in from the West, it's still not drastically cold but colder than it's been and by the weekend we should see a frost.”

Mr Snell said much of the country was due to see its first frost of the year, though Scotland and southwest England have woken up to a frosty morning at least once in recent weeks.

Snow is expected though unlikely to land anywhere but the peaks of Scotland’s mountains the Pennines, Mr Snell added.

He went on: “Over the next few nights we probably will see temperatures hovering around zero in the northern half of the country.

“Then on Friday night going into Saturday morning, with the exception of the main cities like London and Birmingham, a lot of people will see temperatures hovering around zero or minus one.”

However, Mr Snell said, this weekend's weather will be something of a "flash in the pan" as the likelihood of frost will drop next week.

