Storm Agnes tracker: When and where 80mph winds will hit over next 24 hours

As Storm Agnes hits the UK, weather warnings have been announced across the country with winds of 75mph expected this afternoon.

The Met Office has said that the first named storm of the season will “rapidly intensify”, with a danger to life warning issued by the forecaster from Wednesday until Thursday.

While initially a bright and dry morning, Storm Agnes is set to arrive from the west by the afternoon, bringing heavy rain and strong winds that could cause flooding and and distruption to travel services.

Britons are now bracing themselves for 80mph winds and 60mm of rain, with the possibility of power cuts, transport delays and damage to buildings. A number of P&O Ferries have been cancelled between Northern Ireland and Scotland, as well as 11 domestic flights.

Oli Claydon, a spokesperson for Met Office, said: “In terms of most impacted areas, we’re looking at the Irish Sea coasts, so south-eastern parts of Northern Ireland, west and north-western coasts of Wales, and the north-western coast of England.”

Only southern England is due to spared from the storm, with temperatures likely to be dry at around 23C.

When is Storm Agnes going to hit?

Storm Agnes can be seen approaching Northern Ireland at 10.30am (Met Office )

The storm is currently approaching Ireland from the Atlantic, with the first weather warnings issued from 12pm onwards until 7am on Thursday.

It is expected to affect anywhere around the Irish Sea, with exposed areas on the coastline possibly facing 60-75mph winds and warnings that the ferry network could be disrupted.

By 1pm, two weather warnings for rain and another for wind will have come into place in north-western England, stressing that injuries and danger to life from flying debris is possible, while power cuts are likely to occur.

By 1pm, the north-west coast of England will see heavy rainfall with a yellow weather warning coming into force at midday (Met Office )

There is also a small chance of injuries that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto beach fronts, as strong winds are set to batter the west coastline.

Graphics from the Met Office’s weather tracker at 3pm shows heavy rain moving throughout northern England, with Newcastle, Dumfries and Darlington facing disruptions and flooding.

By 4pm, the rain is predicted to have moved to south-eastern Scotland, with 4-8mm of rain expected to fall near Glasgow with showers reaching Aberdeen.

Rain and strong winds will remain in Scotland from 5pm onwards this evening (Met Office)

ScotRail also issued a warning about possible train timetable changes if track speed restrictions are brought in.

The rail operator posted on X: “Storm Agnes will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Scotland (today) and into Thursday with the potential to cause disruption. There may be changes to some of our services if Network Rail introduce train speed limits for safety reasons. Check before you travel.”

By 8pm, heavy rain will remain concentrated in Scotland, with Fort William and parts of the Scottish Highlands expected to receive between 8-16mm of rainfall.

While the turbulent weather continues throughout the evening, the three yellow weather warnings will come to an end at 7am on Thursday, with tomorrow poised for a “much calmer” forecase.

Further spells of wet weather should peter out by the end of the week, with a drier weekend predicted across the UK.