Storm Agnes is “intensifying quickly” and will hit the UK and Ireland with damaging winds and big stormy seas, the Met Office has said.

Meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “Storm Agnes is now very much intensifying quickly about 1,000 miles or so away from the south-west of England, in the Atlantic Ocean, and it’s moving quickly north-eastwards towards the UK.”

He said the storm’s main impact will be strong winds and large waves.

“We are likely to potentially see some damaging winds, the possibility of some brief power interruptions, particularly in Irish sea coastal areas,” he continued.

The storm is currently around 300 miles north of the island of Terceira in the Azores region, and moving quickly in Britain’s direction.

It is due to impact British weather by tomorrow, where Britons should expect heavy rain and up to 80mph winds in some coastal areas.

Three yellow warnings have been issued for Wednesday so far, including two for rain and one for wind, with one remaining in place until Thursday morning. A danger to life warning was also issued by the forecaster for Wednesday and Thursday.