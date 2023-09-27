UK weather latest updates: Storm Agnes is ‘intensifying quickly’, warns Met Office
Three yellow warnings have been issued for Wednesday so far, including two for rain and one for wind, with one remaining in place until Thursday morning.
Storm Agnes is “intensifying quickly” and will hit the UK and Ireland with damaging winds and big stormy seas, the Met Office has said.
Meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “Storm Agnes is now very much intensifying quickly about 1,000 miles or so away from the south-west of England, in the Atlantic Ocean, and it’s moving quickly north-eastwards towards the UK.”
He said the storm’s main impact will be strong winds and large waves.
“We are likely to potentially see some damaging winds, the possibility of some brief power interruptions, particularly in Irish sea coastal areas,” he continued.
The storm is currently around 300 miles north of the island of Terceira in the Azores region, and moving quickly in Britain’s direction.
It is due to impact British weather by tomorrow, where Britons should expect heavy rain and up to 80mph winds in some coastal areas.
Met Office say storm will ‘rapidly intensify’ over the next day
As Storm Agnes makes it’s way across the Atlantic Ocean to Britain, the Met Office say it will ‘rapidly intensify’ in the next 18 hours.
The storm is currently around 300 miles north of the island of Terceira in the Azores region, and is rapidly moving towards the UK.
In a post on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, the Met Office wrote: “Currently around 300 miles north of the island of Terceira, Azores, Storm Agnes will rapidly intensify during the next 18 hours as it moves towards the UK.
“Agnes will bring strong and disruptive winds to some areas on Wednesday afternoon and overnight into Thursday”
List of yellow warnings in place
There are two yellow warnings in place for rain and one for wind due to Storm Agnes today and tomorrow.
The two yellow rain warnings cover areas of Scotland and the Met Office has said there could be up to 60mm of rain.
One warning covers central Scotland, from the north of Glasgow across towards Aberdeen. A second yellow rain warning is in place in the far south-west of Scotland. Both weather alerts are in place between 3pm on Wednesday through to midnight.
The Met Office has also issued a yellow wind weather warning covering the period from midday on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday, stretching across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales as well as the south-west of England, the West Midlands and most of the north of England.
Latest weather pictures ahead of Storm Agnes
What is Storm Agnes?
Storm Agnes is a deep area of low pressure developing in the Atlantic.
According to forecasters, it is likely to move in from the southwest on Wednesday and move up through the Irish Sea to northern areas of the UK throughout the day.
Storm Agnes expected to diminish on Thursday, says Met office
Storm Agnes’s influence on UK weather is expected to diminish later on Thursday as it weakens and moves further north, the Met Office said.
Rain will then move into southern areas late on Thursday and into Friday, with some heavy bursts possible for some areas of England and Wales.
But as we head into the weekend, a ridge of high pressure from the south is expected to bring a period of more settled weather, though some showers could continue in northern and western areas for a time.
Most of Britain is under a Met Office severe weather warning as strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Agnes are forecast to cause flooding, power cuts and fallen trees.
The first named storm of the season is expected to batter the UK on Wednesday with winds of up to 75mph and cause dangerous conditions along coastlines.
The Met Office has issued a yellow wind weather warning from midday on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday, stretching across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
Jacob Phillips reports:
Met Office issues weather warnings ahead of Storm Agnes
The RNLI has warned the forecasted storm is likely to cause dangerous conditions on the coasts around the UK and Ireland.
Mapped: Which parts of the UK will Storm Agnes hit?
How did Agnes get her name?
Storm Agnes is the first named storm of the storm naming season, which runs from September to August the following year.
In the UK, a decision to name a storm is based on strength of winds and the resulting impacts. The decision is made by the chief meteorologist at the Met Office in collaboration with other weather organisations in northern Europe.
The Met Office, in partnership with Met Éireann (Irish Met Office) and The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), announced a new list of storm names for this years storm naming season. The Met Office say that naming storms helps to communicate the risks of severe weather.
It was decided that Agnes, Babet and Ciarán will be the first three named storms.
Which parts of the UK have yellow weather warnings?
The following regions have yellow alerts in place for strong winds from 3pm on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday.
- South West England
- Wales
- Birmingham and the West Midlands
- Nottingham and the East Midlands
- Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire
- Manchester and the North West
- North East England
- Scotland
- Northern Ireland
There are two further warnings in place for rain in South West Scotland and for Argyll, Perth and parts of Aberdeenshire on Wednesday afternoon.
