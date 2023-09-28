Storm Agnes latest: Met Office warns ‘worst conditions are still to come’ as heavy rain hits UK
Gusts of up to 70mph had already been recorded in south-west Ireland
Met Office issue a danger to life warning for Wednesday and Thursday as the UK braces for up to 80mph winds
Forecasters have warned the “worst conditions are still to come” as Storm Agnes continues to sweep the UK and Ireland.
Agnes, the first named storm of the season, has triggered a series of Met Office yellow weather warnings for wind and rain, with forecasts of damaging winds and big stormy seas.
Gusts of up to 70mph had already been recorded in south-west Ireland, with the storm hitting areas of northern England and Scotland on Wednesday.
Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “This evening’s rush hour could be quite tricky” in some north and north-western areas of the UK, as it is expected to coincide with expected periods of strong wind and rain.
He added: “Some of the worst conditions are still to come. The rain warnings are out to cover through the evening and the wind warnings are into the overnight period.
“We are looking at high gusts developing.”
Impacted by Storm Agnes? Send your pictures and videos to alexander.ross@independent.co.uk.
‘Worst conditions still to come’ as Storm Agnes hits UK
Forecasters have warned the “worst conditions are still to come”, with Storm Agnes set to make landfall in the UK after battering the south of Ireland with gale force winds.
Agnes, the first named storm of the season, has triggered a series of Met Office yellow weather warnings for wind and rain, with forecasts of damaging winds and big stormy seas.
Gusts of up to 70mph had already been recorded in south-west Ireland, with the storm set to hit areas of northern England and Scotland later on Wednesday.
Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “This evening’s rush hour could be quite tricky” in some north and north-western areas of the UK, as it is expected to coincide with expected periods of strong wind and rain.
He added: “Some of the worst conditions are still to come. The rain warnings are out to cover through the evening and the wind warnings are into the overnight period.
“We are looking at high gusts developing.”
‘Danger to life’ warning activated in Britain
A ‘danger to life’ weather warning has been activated across large areas of the UK.
A yellow weather warning came into effect at midday for a vast majority of Britain including Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, northern and southwestern parts of England.
The warnings are in place as Storm Agnes, the first named storm of the season, sweeps across the UK bringing 75mph winds and torrential rain.
The Met Office warn that ‘injuries and danger to life’ are possible as a result of the extreme weather. They also warn that power cuts are likely to occur and travel disruption is likely.
Some coastal areas are due to see winds of over 75 mph, while places inland will may experience gusts of up to 60mph. They say that these are most likely during the second half of Wednesday afternoon and through the evening.
Three other yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued by the Met Office for Wednesday. These include one for Northern Ireland, which came into effect at 11am, and two for Scotland which are due to activate at 3pm.
Woman trapped inside submerged car rescued
Over 30 firefighters saved the life of a woman trapped in a river in County Londonderry amidst the onslaught of Storm Agnes.
Responding swiftly to the emergency call, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service discovered a submerged car in the River Moyola, located in Draperstown, with the driver trapped inside.
Following a daring rescue operation, the woman was transported to Antrim Area Hospital, where she received essential treatment for hypothermia and shock, local media reported.
Wales experiences 80mph gale force winds
Wind speeds of about 80mph have been recorded in the Welsh mountain village of Capel Curig.
Closer to the coastline, Aberdaron experienced winds reaching 65mph.
To the north, the Welsh government said there is a possibility of a complete closure of the Britannia Bridge, which connects the Isle of Anglesey to the rest of Wales, Sky News reported.
Across the Irish Sea, gusts of 60mph were recorded in Orlock Head, County Down, in Northern Ireland. Forecasters had predicted wind speeds reaching up to 80mph, with most of the hardest-hit areas in the UK expecting winds between 65 and 75mph.
ICYMI: Cork Airport experiences delays and cancellations as Storm Agnes wreaks havoc on transport
Cork Airport has experienced some delays and cancellations amidst Storm Agnes, and a spokesperson from Belfast City Airport said disruption to schedules across the UK due to the weather is “likely.”
Meanwhile, Dublin Airport said it is operating normally, but had received a number of flights that had been diverted from Kerry Airport.
In a statement, Irish Ferries said disruption to schedules may be experienced due to adverse weather conditions over the coming days, with passengers advised to check schedules.
Fallen trees are being reported across the island, with the roof being blown off a building in Youghal, Co Cork.
Kerry County Council said it has crews dealing with fallen trees and branches at a number of locations.
Highway officials says to ‘adjust driving’ as Storm Agnes continues
A spokesperson at National Highways has warned British drivers to “adjust” their driving behaviour whilst Storm Agnes ensues.
Steve Basterfield, national network manager at National Highways, said: “With the stormy weather being forecast, it is important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.
“We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling amid storms, high winds and gales, and considerations for different types of vehicle, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather. It’s also a good idea for people to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”
How does the Met Office choose storm names?
The Met Office names its storms when they are set to have a medium or high impact on the UK in order to help it communicate with the public in times of severe weather, announcing a list of storm names at the start of the new season in September.
These are compiled jointly by the UK’s Met Office, Irish meteorologists at Met Éireann and the Dutch forecasters at KNMI.
The Met Office welcomes suggestions from the public, who have been invited to submit names for future storms since 2015.
The institution says it usually receives thousands of suggestions throughout the year, which it uses to come up with the list of future storm names, along with suggestions from the Irish and Dutch weather services.
It makes sure to choose “some of the more popular names and names that reflect the diversity of the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands”.
The list starts with A and runs through the alphabet, alternating between traditional male and female names. However, there are no storm names starting with Q, U, X, Y and Z. This is to maintain consistency with the US, which does not use these letters to name storms either.
RNLI advises staying a ‘safe distance’ away from water and cliff edges
The storm is likely to cause “dangerous conditions” on the coasts around the UK and Ireland, according to The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
They advised staying a “safe distance” away from the water and cliff edges.
Humber Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Commander Bev Allen said: “The first few storms of the autumn and winter are always a little frightening for us, as people are still in summer mode, the power of the waves can take them by surprise.
“We would encourage people to stay away from the water’s edge in stormy weather - it’s not worth risking your life for that selfie. Keep off groynes, piers, jetties and harbour walls. If you can feel the spray, you’re too close.”
On the weather from Thursday, Mr Petagna said: “The weather will stay unsettled for the next few days but we are not expecting it to be as impactful.”
Storm Agnes causing heavy traffic - Waze Live Traffic Data
As the evening rush hour beckons, Storm Agnes is causing heavy traffic across the UK, data from navigation app Waze shows.
The UK roads will be taking the brunt of the weather, strong winds, obstructions and heightened congestion, experts from the app advised.
“Several regions across Ireland have been hit with strong winds driven by Storm Agnes, with further stormy weather and high-speed winds expected”, a spokesperson for Waze said.
“This is causing significant congestion for drivers in Cork, with the Waze Live Map showing bumper to bumper traffic on the R610 Parnell Pl and speeds as low as 4mph. Heavy traffic can also be seen on Anglesea Street, with reported speeds of 6mph.”
“With strong winds expected over the next two days, be sure to check the Waze Live Map or Waze app for the latest real-time updates on road closures, weather hazards, accidents, and more, ensuring those making essential journeys are informed before the set off.”
Storm Agnes tracker: When and where 80mph winds will hit over next 24 hours
As Storm Agnes hits the UK, weather warnings have been announced across the country with winds of 75mph expected.
The Met Office has said that the first named storm of the season will “rapidly intensify”, with a danger to life warning issued by the forecaster from Wednesday until Thursday.
While initially a bright and dry morning, Storm Agnes is set to arrive from the west by the afternoon, bringing heavy rain and strong winds that could cause flooding and disruption to travel services.
Holly Evans has more:
Storm Agnes tracker: When and where 80mph winds will hit over next 24 hours
Only southern England is due to be spared from torrential rain and strong winds
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies