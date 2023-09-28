✕ Close Met Office issue a danger to life warning for Wednesday and Thursday as the UK braces for up to 80mph winds

Forecasters have warned the “worst conditions are still to come” as Storm Agnes continues to sweep the UK and Ireland.

Agnes, the first named storm of the season, has triggered a series of Met Office yellow weather warnings for wind and rain, with forecasts of damaging winds and big stormy seas.

Gusts of up to 70mph had already been recorded in south-west Ireland, with the storm hitting areas of northern England and Scotland on Wednesday.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “This evening’s rush hour could be quite tricky” in some north and north-western areas of the UK, as it is expected to coincide with expected periods of strong wind and rain.

He added: “Some of the worst conditions are still to come. The rain warnings are out to cover through the evening and the wind warnings are into the overnight period.

“We are looking at high gusts developing.”

