Body found in search for dog walker as Storm Bert brings month of rain in 48 hours

A body has been found in the search for a dog walker who went missing in floodwater as Storm Bert brought nearly a month’s worth of rain in less than 48 hours and winds of up to 82mph.

Hundreds of flood alerts and five weather warnings were still in place across the UK on Sunday afternoon, as the second named storm of the season continued to cause disruption, including travel chaos.

On Sunday afternoon, North Wales Police said a body had been found in the area of Gower Road, Trefriw, near the Afon Conwy river, where 75-year-old Brian Perry went missing on Saturday while walking his dog. The body has not been formally identified, but Mr Perry’s family has been informed.

The heavy rainfall and melting snow caused by rising temperatures led to nearly 400 areas in the UK being placed at risk of flooding on Sunday, with more than 80 per cent of November’s average monthly rain falling in less than 48 hours in some areas. On Sunday afternoon, the Environment Agency still had in place 98 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, and 201 flood alerts, where flooding is possible.

The Met Office issued six weather alerts for rain and wind on Sunday, with five remaining in place in the afternoon.

A major incident was declared in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area of south Wales, which has been one of the worst-hit areas. Hundreds of homes, businesses and a number of schools have been affected by flooding in the area, with Rhondda Valley council leader Andrew Morgan warning: “Clearly lives are at risk.”

open image in gallery The storm saw flooding from the River Taff in Pontypridd, Wales ( PA )

Rest centres have been set up for residents impacted at Pontypridd Library, Ystrad Sports Centre, Sobell Leisure Centre and Cynon Valley Indoor Bowls Centre.

Firefighters have begun to pump water out of Sion Street in the town, where several homes have been flooded.

Since the storm began in the early hours of Saturday, 149mm of rain has fallen in Tyn-Y-Waun in Mid Glamorgan, Wales. On average, the area sees 180mm of rain in the whole of November, Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

In England, 135.7mm of rain has been recorded from the beginning of the storm until 11am on Sunday in White Barrow in Devon, which is around half of the total rainfall typical in November.

open image in gallery A car drives through floodwater after heavy rain in Warwick ( PA )

Severe flooding blocked railway lines between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury on Sunday morning, but all lines have now reopened.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Significant river and surface water flooding is possible in parts of England on Sunday, especially in the South West, the West Midlands, and the Calder Valley in the North of England due to heavy rain and recent snowmelt.

“Minor impacts are possible more widely across England, which may continue in places until Tuesday.

“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, taking action to reduce the impact of flooding and will support local authorities in their response.”

open image in gallery A woman's hair is caught in the wind near Hyde Park in London, which has been closed to the public during Storm Bert ( Yui Mok/PA )

People are being told to stay away from swollen rivers and urged not to drive through flood water.

West Midlands Fire Service said its crews rescued a person trapped in a car stranded in floodwater in Walsall on Sunday morning.

The storm has been continuing to cause disruption across the UK on Sunday afternoon and wind warnings remain in place with gusts of up to 70mph forecast for exposed areas.

As windy conditions persist, some attractions have been closed. Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland is closed on Sunday and all of London’s Royal Parks, including Greenwich Park and Primrose Hill, are shut.

open image in gallery Paula Williams, inside her house Pontypridd, Wales which started flooding on Sunday morning ( George Thompson/PA )

The Met Office issued a fourth wind warning for the UK on Sunday morning, which covers central and eastern parts of England until 9pm.

The National Weather Service warned of very strong winds on Sunday, which it said were likely to bring disruption to transport, and dangerous coastal and marine conditions.

Greater Anglia, which operates trains from London Liverpool Street to Stanstead Airport, cancelled 52 services on Sunday afternoon as fallen trees damaged the railway’s overhead electric wires.

open image in gallery A flooded car park in Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire ( Jacob King/PA )

Three men died on the roads during Storm Bert on Saturday, including a man in his sixties who was killed after a tree fell on a car on the A34 near Winchester. A 34-year-old man died in a single-vehicle collision in Shipley, West Yorkshire, while a man in his forties died in a crash on the A45 near Flore, Northamptonshire. It is unclear if the incidents were related to Storm Bert.

Five children and five adults were also rescued from a home hit by a landslide in north Wales on Saturday, rescue services said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, an entire bridge under construction was washed away during widespread floods in south Wales. Mr Morgan said the Abercynon Feeder Pipe Footbridge over the River Taff, which was being rebuilt after being substantially damaged during Storm Dennis in 2020, was completely washed away.