Storm Bert live updates: Body found after man swept away by river as close to month’s rain falls in 48 hours
Close to 400 areas at risk of flooding as Storm Bert brings torrential rains and winds to UK
A body has been found in the search for a 75-year-old man missing in the River Conwy, as the heavy rainfall and thawed snow brought by Storm Bert places nearly 400 areas in the UK at risk of flooding.
Storm Bert brought nearly a month’s worth of rain in less than 48 hours, with winds of up to 82mph recorded, causing chaos for those travellling by road and rail. As temperatures rise, melting snow and heavy rain are causing flooding – with the Met Office issuing six weather alerts on Sunday.
Homes and cars were submerged in Wales as rising waters were reported in towns across the country, including Pontypridd, Ebbw Vale and Aberdare.
A body was found in the search for Brian Perry, who went missing in the River Conwy near the market town of Llanwrst on Saturday, North Wales Police said. A man in his 60s died after a tree fell on his car in Hampshire, while 10 people were rescued from a home hit by a landslide in north Wales, rescue services said.
Gusts could exceed 70mph, Met Office says
Gusts in exposed coasts could exceed 70mph today, the Met Office has said.
Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “The strong southerly winds continue today and warnings are in place for central, southern and eastern England, Northern Ireland and western Scotland where gusts could peak at 60 mph and could even reach more than 70 mph along some exposed coasts.
Rainfall to ease through the day, Met Office says
The rainfall affecting much of the UK today will ease through the day, the Met Office has said.
Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “Impacts from Storm Bert will continue to cause disruption as we go through today, and multiple warnings are in place for wind and rain.”
“While the risk of any snowfall has now diminished, rainfall will affect much of the UK today, in particular some southwestern parts of England and South Wales, but the heaviest rain will ease from these areas through the day.
Body found in search for 75-year-old man missing in river, police say
A body has been found in the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry after he went missing in the River Conwy on Saturday, North Wales Police said.
Firefighters pump water out of Pontypridd street
Firefighters have begun to pump water out of Sion Street in Pontypridd where several homes have been flooded.
This is the second time in four years the street – which runs alongside the River Taff – has experienced major flooding.
Members of the public have been arriving to pass out food and drinks to the emergency workers and people bailing water from their homes.
Storm Bert continues to cause havoc on railways
Busy rail routes have also been affected by the blustery weather.
Multiple fallen trees have damaged overhead electrical wires on the railway line between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport, causing major disruption until further notice, Greater Anglia said.
Great Western Railway services between Plymouth and Penzance, Reading and Basingstoke and Exeter and Barnstaple have had lines blocked by fallen trees leading to cancellations and delays.
Southwestern Railway services into London Waterloo have been disrupted by a tree blocking the railway between Fleet and Farnborough in Hampshire.
With nearly 400 areas at risk of flooding, severe flooding blocked railway lines between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury on Sunday morning, but all lines have now reopened. Trains on the route could still be disrupted until well into the afternoon, National Rail said.
Heathrow and Gatwick: flight cancellation chaos intensifies
Many more flights have been cancelled at Heathrow as Storm Bert disrupts flight schedules.
British Airways has now grounded well over 100 short-haul flights to and from the UK’s busiest airport. Links to Athens and Gibraltar are among the most recent cancellations.
Other airlines have also grounded flights, including SAS to and from Stockholm, TAP Portugal serving Lisbon and two round-trips from Amsterdam on KLM.
Several diversions have added to the disruptions. Emirates’ flagship service, EK1, diverted to Birmingham after attempting to land at Heathrow. An Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna went to Brussels. And two Heathrow-bound flights – Egyptair from Cairo and Saudia from Jeddah – diverted to Gatwick.
The Sussex airport has itself seen four diversions, too. Ryanair from Dublin and easyJet from Nantes both went to Birmingham instead. Wizz Air from Rome landed at Stansted. The longest diversion was on Vueling: a flight from Barcelona to Gatwick flew to Manchester. It later returned to its intended destination.
Storm Bert brings nearly a month’s worth of rainfall in less than 48 hours
Storm Bert has brought more than 80 per cent of November’s average monthly rainfall in less than 48 hours as it continues to cause disruption around the country.
Since the storm began in the early hours of Saturday, 149mm of rain has fallen in Tyn-Y-Waun in Mid Glamorgan, Wales. On average, the area sees 180mm of rain in the whole of November, Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.
In England, 135.7mm of rain has been recorded from the beginning of the storm until 11am on Sunday in White Barrow in Devon which is around half of the total rainfall typical in November.
How long will Storm Bert last?
According to the Met Office, Storm Bert will finally clear form the far northeast early on Tuesday.
While next week will bring quieter weather for many, there is a risk of some further rain and strong winds across the south of the UK on Tuesday night and Wednesday, the forecaster said.
Looking further ahead, there are indications that the UK could see a brief return to colder conditions although for many, but it will be drier than of late, the Met Office said.
However, it is uncertain how long the more settled conditions will last, with rain probably returning to westernmost areas at least by the end of the week.
Storm Bert brings more than 130mm of rainfall in just 24 hours
More than 130mm of rain has already fallen in some areas over the past 24 hours, according to the Met Office.
Those large accumulations of rainfall, plus rapidly thawed snowfall from yesterday, has created a flood risk in hundreds of parts of the UK.
