Mapped: When and where Storm Debi will hit as Amber warning issued

An amber weather warning has been issued for parts of north-west England as Storm Debi hits the UK, bringing heavy rain and severe gale-force winds.

The alert is active from 10am until 4pm on Monday and covers coastal areas north of Liverpool up to Whitehaven.

The Met Office has warned Brits living in those areas should be wary of solid and disruptive winds with the possibility of flying debris.

Large swathes of the UK will be affected by the storm (Met Office )

Forcasters have also issued several weathers warning for Northern Ireland, including an amber alert for wind, which will remain in place in the south east of the region until midday.

Much of the Republic of Ireland is covered by a red wind warning – the highest level of alert – which came into place in the early hours and will last until 9am, with an orange warning to carry on until 10am in parts.

Damage to buildings and structures is likely, and heavy items such as tiles blown from roofs may present a potential danger to life.

The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings across the UK today (Met Office )

The Met Office also warned that roads and bridges are likely to close, meaning longer journey times and public transport and other cancellations are possible, with road, rail, air and ferry services to be affected.

People are also warned that cuts to power, mobile phone reception, and more may occur as the storm batters power and telecommunication lines.

Those in coastal areas are warned to keep away from the waterfront, with large waves and beach material likely to be thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts, and nearby properties.

Forecasters warn there may be cuts to power and telecommunication lines, while road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. (Met Office )

Chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Storm Debi has developed rapidly overnight and will bring impacts across parts of the UK today.

“Because of the particular risk of impacts to parts of County Armagh and County Down this morning and parts of northwest England through much of the day we have issued two amber wind warnings.”

Heavy winds and fallen trees have been reported across Ireland as local authorities begin to assess the damage as Storm Debi batters the country. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

A yellow warning for wind, the lowest level of alert, will be in place from 4am until 6pm for areas including Bangor and St Davids in Wales and Manchester, Sheffield and Liverpool in England.

Aberdeenshire in Scotland will have a yellow warning for rain from 10am until 9pm.

Parts of north-east Scotland likely to see heavy rain were also battered by Storm Babet last month, including Brechin in Angus, where hundreds of homes had to be evacuated after the river South Esk breached its banks.