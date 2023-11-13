Storm Debi – live: ‘Danger to life’ weather warnings extended to most of Ireland as 130kph winds set to hit UK
Fourth storm of season will bring heavy rain and severe winds as it sweeps across country on Monday
Weather warning and ‘danger to life’ flood alert issued ahead of Storm Debi
Multiple “danger to life” weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office as Storm Debi is set to hit the UK within hours, bringing heavy rain and severe gale-force winds.
Weather warnings have been issued for large parts of the country, as the fourth storm of the season sweeps across Ireland before reaching northern England and parts of Wales today, with the potential for 130kph gusts in some areas.
The Met Office warned of “danger to life” from flying debris, “fast flowing or deep floodwater”, and large waves in some areas.
An amber warning is in place for Northwest England until 4pm for heavy winds while a yellow warning covers areas including Bangor and St Davids in Wales and Manchester, Sheffield and Liverpool in England.
Those in Aberdeenshire in Scotland face a yellow warning for rain later in the day, from 10am until 9pm.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will have a yellow warning for both wind and rain from 3am to 2pm.
It comes after Storms Babet and Ciarán both wreaked havoc across the country over the past couple of months.
All weather warnings in place in UK today
A yellow weather warning has come into force in Northern Ireland as Storm Debi hits the UK, bringing heavy rain and severe gale-force winds.
Weather warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK, as the storm is forecast to sweep across Ireland before reaching northern England and parts of Wales on Monday, with the potential for 130kph gusts in some areas, according to the Met Office.
An amber warning is in place for Northwest England until 4pm for heavy winds between 10am to 4pm today and will cover cities like Preston, Lancaster, Whitehaven among others.
A yellow warning for wind, the lowest level of alert, will be in place from 4am until 6pm for areas including Bangor and St Davids in Wales and Manchester, Sheffield and Liverpool in England, bringing a potential danger to life from flying debris.
A section of Northern Ireland including Newry will have an amber warning for wind, the second-highest level, from 6am to midday, and the rest of Northern Ireland will be covered by a yellow warning for wind and rain from 3am to 2pm.
Aberdeenshire in Scotland will have a yellow warning for rain from 10am until 9pm.
Parts of north-east Scotland likely to see heavy rain were also battered by Storm Babet last month, including Brechin in Angus, where hundreds of homes had to be evacuated after the river South Esk breached its banks.
Amber weather warning issued for Northwest England
Met Office has issued an amber weather warning as Storm Debi is set to bring strong and disruptive winds to the northwestern parts of England.
The warning will be in place between 10am to 4pm today and will cover cities like Preston, Lancaster, Whitehaven among others.
The forecaster has warned of some damage to buildings, transport disruptions, power cuts and injuries and danger to life from large waves.
Severe weather warnings extended to most of Ireland
The Irish meteorological agency has extended the area of the country which will fall under its highest level of wind warning ahead of Storm Debi, which forecasters warned carries a “potential danger to life”.
Schools in parts of Ireland have been asked to delay opening, as the country prepares for winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour (80mph).
Weather warnings for the entire island were due to come into effect overnight due to the developing storm.
While a yellow warning applies to every county in Ireland from midnight until 3pm on Monday, the majority of people are also living in areas where a red warning applies due to the risk of “severe and damaging gusts” from Sunday night.
Storm Debi is ‘severe weather event’, says Irish head forecaster
The head forecaster at Irish meteorological agency Met Eireann has said Storm Debi is a “severe weather event” which will make its first impact in the south west of the country.
Speaking after a meeting of Ireland’s National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG), Eoin Sherlock said the storm will then track north east.
He said: “We can expect some severe mean winds from 3am to 5am [on Monday] and also gusts. Gusts are probably going to be the main issue for Storm Debi later this evening and over tonight.”
He said those living in the areas affected by a red wind warning can expect winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour (80 miles per hour).
“We can expect some disruption with travel, some infrastructural issues such as power cables coming down.”
Mr Sherlock said it will affect people in commuter counties as they get ready to go to work.
Ireland’s Fire and Emergency chief warns of lengthy delays
Ireland’s National Director for Fire and Emergency Management Keith Leonard said people should expect lengthy delays across public transport and delays at ports and airports.
He added: “Employers are asked to have some flexibility in relation to employees who have to travel to work tomorrow and if working from home is an option, that will be the preferred option for people tomorrow in the counties affected.”
Mr Leonard said road users should be aware of the “very hazardous and difficult conditions” on Monday.
He said there will be a substantial number of downed trees and other debris.
“A very important message in relation to keeping your phone charged. There’s going to be extensive electricity outages tomorrow, and your mobile phone is your link to the emergency services.”
‘Dangerous’ Storm Debi forces schools to delay opening in Ireland
Ireland’s National Director for Fire and Emergency Management has said Storm Debi is a “serious winter storm with some dangerous features” as he explained that schools have been asked to delay opening in parts of the country.
Speaking after a meeting of Ireland’s National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG), Keith Leonard said local authorities and response agencies have been preparing for the storm over the weekend.
He advised people to stay away from coastal areas as conditions will be “extremely hazardous”.
Mr Leonard also explained: “On the balance of risk and to ensure public safety, all schools and pre-schools are asked to remain closed until 10 o’clock tomorrow morning in the orange and the red areas.”
And he warned: “People are advised to keep track of the Met Eireann weather forecast because those counties in red, orange could change at short notice.”
Severe weather warnings for Storm Debi extended to most of Ireland
The Irish meteorological agency has extended the area of the country which will fall under its highest level of wind warning ahead of Storm Debi, which forecasters warned carries a “potential danger to life”.
Weather warnings for the entire island were due to come into effect overnight as the country prepares for winds of up to 80mph.
While a yellow warning applies to every county in Ireland from midnight until 3pm on Monday, the majority of people are also living in areas where a red warning applies due to the risk of “severe and damaging gusts” from Sunday night.
A status red wind warning will apply to Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, east Galway, and south Roscommon between 2am and 5am. As the storm tracks north east over the country, a separate status red warning will come into effect for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Meath, Wicklow, Offaly, and Westmeath between 5am and 8am.
A status orange wind warning additionally applies to these counties as well as Longford, Cavan, Monaghan, Kilkenny, and Carlow from 2am until 10am. A separate orange wind warning has been announced for between 1am and 4am for Cork.
Met Eireann says it will be “very windy or stormy” due to Storm Debi across the country, with heavy rain and a chance of embedded thunderstorms and hail. It warned there is a possibility of localised flooding, hazardous driving conditions and fallen trees.
Weather warning and ‘danger to life’ flood alert issued
Yellow weather warnings have been issued as heavy downpours and gale-force winds are set to batter parts of the UK.
Storm Debi, the fourth storm of the season, is expected to see gales up to 80mph along coastal areas as it hits northern England and the whole of Ireland on Monday.
The Met Office said a “danger to life is possible” due to “fast flowing or deep floodwater” as the storm unleashes its force on Northern Ireland.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
Storm Debi: Yellow weather warnings issued as heavy rain and wind to batter UK
Met Office warns ‘danger to life possible’ as flooding fears hang over Ireland once again
Met Office warns winds of up to 80mph could batter UK
The Met Office has warned winds of up to 80mph could soon batter the UK.
Simon Partridge, a spokesman for the Met Office, said: “For parts of north-west Wales and England, there is a possibility of 70 to 80mph winds.
“It will be a wet and blustery day for all.”
Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, added: “The strongest winds are expected to affect parts of the Republic of Ireland early on Monday, possibly coinciding with the morning commute, before then affecting parts of north Wales and northern England into the afternoon.
“Whilst the very strongest winds will have eased somewhat before reaching the UK, we are still expecting some significant impacts and a wind warning has been issued.
“Additionally, Debi will bring a period of heavy rain to Northern Ireland for which a combined wind and rain warning has been issued.”
Storm Debi will hit UK within hours
Storm Debi will hit the UK within hours, bringing heavy rain and severe gale-force winds.
Weather warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK, as the storm is forecast to sweep across Ireland before reaching northern England and parts of Wales on Monday, with the potential for 80mph gusts in some areas, according to the Met Office.
A yellow warning for wind, the lowest level of alert, will be in place from 4am until 6pm for areas including Bangor and St Davids in Wales and Manchester, Sheffield and Liverpool in England, bringing a potential danger to life from flying debris.
Aberdeenshire in Scotland will have a yellow warning for rain later in the day, from 10am until 9pm, and Northern Ireland will have a yellow warning for wind and rain from 3am to 2pm.
Parts of north-east Scotland likely to see heavy rain were also battered by Storm Babet last month, including Brechin in Angus, where hundreds of homes had to be evacuated after the river South Esk breached its banks.
Jonathan Vautrey, meteorologist for the Met Office, urged people to “take care before you travel” as morning rush hour is expected to be affected.
He said: “There will be some heavy rainfall, potential for flying debris, potential for disruption to travel and infrastructure in places.”
