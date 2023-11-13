✕ Close Weather warning and ‘danger to life’ flood alert issued ahead of Storm Debi

Multiple “danger to life” weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office as Storm Debi is set to hit the UK within hours, bringing heavy rain and severe gale-force winds.

Weather warnings have been issued for large parts of the country, as the fourth storm of the season sweeps across Ireland before reaching northern England and parts of Wales today, with the potential for 130kph gusts in some areas.

The Met Office warned of “danger to life” from flying debris, “fast flowing or deep floodwater”, and large waves in some areas.

An amber warning is in place for Northwest England until 4pm for heavy winds while a yellow warning covers areas including Bangor and St Davids in Wales and Manchester, Sheffield and Liverpool in England.

Those in Aberdeenshire in Scotland face a yellow warning for rain later in the day, from 10am until 9pm.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will have a yellow warning for both wind and rain from 3am to 2pm.

It comes after Storms Babet and Ciarán both wreaked havoc across the country over the past couple of months.