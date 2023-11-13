An amber warning has been issued in parts of the north-east of England as Storm Debi hits the UK, bringing heavy rain and gale-force winds.

The amber alert, issued if there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, came from the Met Office with the storm having already disrupted travel and cut power in some regions. Including power outages in thousands of homes and businesses in the Republic of Ireland.

The amber warning is active from 10am to 4pm on Monday and covers coastal areas north of Liverpool and up to Whitehaven.