A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued as Storm Debi continues to bring heavy rain and severe gale-force winds across parts of the UK.

Thunder and lightning as well as “sudden, torrential downpours” are expected across southeast and southwest England for Tuesday, the Met Office said.

There is a chance of damage to buildings from lightning strikes or gales as longer journey times are likely due to the wet and windy weather.

It comes as multiple “danger to life” weather warnings were issued for Monday, with four four yellow weather warnings and one amber warning currently in place across large swathes of the UK.

High winds and rain from Storm Debi were causing road closures and disruption to public transport across Northern Ireland, as the Met Office warned of “danger to life” from flying debris, “fast flowing or deep floodwater”, and large waves in some areas.

Strong winds have also been recorded this morning in the region, with the highest reaching 74mph at Killowen in Co Down.