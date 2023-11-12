Weather warning and ‘danger to life’ flood alert issued ahead of Storm Debi

Storm Debi, the fourth of the season, is expected to hit northern England and the whole of Ireland on Monday.

The Met Office said a “danger to life is possible” due to “fast flowing or deep floodwater.”

Yellow weather warnings have been issued across the UK as heavy downpours and gales up to 80mph along coastal areas are set to batter parts of the country.

The strongest winds are expected to affect parts of the Republic of Ireland early on Monday, according to the Met Office.