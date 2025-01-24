Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has died in Ireland as the hurricane force winds of Storm Eowyn continue to batter the British Isles, causing travel chaos and prompting danger to life warnings from forecasters.

Flights have been cancelled, roads closed and ferry services axed as winds surpassing 100mph hit parts of the UK and Ireland throughout Friday. Millions have also been left without power across the Isles due to the vicious storm.

A rare red weather warning was lifted on Friday from Scotland and Northern Ireland, where Storm Eowyn damaged buildings, uprooted trees and caused power cuts. However, a danger to life alert remains in some areas due to the risk of flying debris, the Met Office says.

Four weather warnings are in place for Friday evening, including an amber wind warnings for northern Scotland until 6am on Saturday, where gusts will reach up to 90mph.

A yellow wind warning covers northern England, parts of Northern Ireland and all of Scotland remains until the close of Friday.

Parts of northern Scotland will be under a snow warning until 11:59pm on Friday, while Northern Ireland will see a yellow snow and ice warning lifted at 10am on Saturday.

open image in gallery A large yellow warning for wind and a yellow snow warning in Scotland will both be lifted at 11:59pm on Friday ( Met Office )

Forecasters are warning of flying debris resulting in danger to life, and travel disruption including flight cancellations are set to continue in areas affected by weather warnings.

There may also be further power cuts and continued damage to buildings and homes, the forecaster added.

At midnight on Saturday, a yellow wind warning will be introduced across all Scotland barring the border region until 3pm, with wind gusts likely to peak at 80mph in Scotland’s northern isles.

A yellow snow and ice warning will be issued for most of Scotland barring the western and northern coasts, with hazardous driving conditions likely as snowfall reaches up to 5-10cm.

From 3am until 10am on Saturday, a yellow ice warning will cover parts of the Midlands, south west England and southern Wales. The Met Office says injuries will be possible due to slips on ice patches where roads and pavements are untreated.

open image in gallery Three yellow weather warnings will be introduced in the very early hours of Saturday ( Met Office )

As the influence of Storm Eowyn diminishes as the system moves north and east on Saturday morning, an area of low pressure arriving from the southwest will bring significant rain on Sunday, the Met Office says.

Up to 20mm of rain is expected to fall widely on Sunday in areas under a yellow rain warning, which will cover most of the Midlands, Wales and southern England from 8am on Sunday until 6am on Monday. Flooding, travel disruption and power cuts are possible in the affected areas.

Another yellow wind warning will also be introduced for southwest and northwest England, Wales and Northern Ireland, lasting from 8am until 3pm on Sunday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “The influence of Storm Éowyn on the UK’s weather will diminish as it moves further north and east on Saturday morning, but there’s little respite in the conditions for some with the next area of low pressure arriving from the southwest on Sunday.

open image in gallery A yellow weather for strong wind is in place for Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of south-west England on Sunday ( Met Office )

“While Sunday’s system doesn’t have the same strength as Eowyn, it will hamper some recovery efforts and bring further wind and rain, with the possibility of some flooding in places.

“10-20mm of rain will fall quite widely on Sunday in central and southern England, much of Wales and Northern Ireland, with 30-50mm possible over high ground. Thundery showers could top up totals later in the day for some.

“With this rain falling on saturated ground in many places, there’s a chance of flooding for some, with winds an accompanying hazard with the system.”

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America, the Met Office said.