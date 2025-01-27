Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Severe weather continues to make travel in January a lottery. At London Heathrow, 36 arrivals and departures have been cancelled after air-traffic controllers asked for a reduction in the number of flights on Monday. Strong winds are predicted to reduce the “flow rate” of aircraft movements at Europe’s busiest airport.

British Airways has so far cancelled 26 flights to and from London Heathrow, including domestic links to and from Belfast City and Edinburgh. European flights serving Barcelona, Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Zurich are also grounded.

British Airways has more than half the slots at Heathrow and is always impacted most heavily by air-traffic control restrictions. But other airlines including Aer Lingus, Iberia, KLM and Lufthansa have cancelled flights to and from their hubs. An estimated 5,000 passengers are affected.

Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.

All the routes are served by multiple daily departures, and the airlines will aim to rebook passengers on adjacent flights.

Rail passengers face another day of disruption. Transport for Wales has issued a “Do Not Travel” warning for the Heart of Wales line between Swansea and Crewe.

In England, fallen trees have halted rush-hour trains south of Guildford in Surrey and north of Hastings in East Sussex.

The Great Western Railway between London Paddington and Plymouth is flooded between Reading and Taunton. National Rail warns: “Trains may be delayed by up to 20 minutes, cancelled or diverted. Disruption is expected until 11.30am.”

No trains are running between Manchester Victoria and Blackburn due to flooding at Darwen.

Elsewhere in northern Britain, rail services are gradually returning to normal. At London King’s Cross, the first train to Edinburgh since Thursday departed on schedule at 5.48am. All Anglo-Scottish trains were cancelled on Friday because of Storm Eowyn, and planned rail engineering work closed the East Coast main line between Peterborough and London all weekend.

Some trains that did run from further north in England made it to Scotland – but one Lumo train from Newcastle to Edinburgh arrived in the Scottish capital five hours behind schedule.

The West Coast main line, connecting London Euston with southern Scotland, reopened earlier than expected on Sunday evening. Most trains are likely to be cancelled next Sunday when strikes by Avanti West Coast train managers resume.

Scotland was worst hit of the UK nations by extreme weather. David Ross, communications director for ScotRail, told BBC Radio Scotland more than 120 trees had fallen onto Scottish rail lines since Storm Eowyn began. In addition, debris such as trampolines had blocked tracks.

He said: “The vast majority of our routes are up and running.

“There are some parts of the country where it won’t be a quick fix and it will take a few days.”

Replacement buses will run on a number of routes west and southwest of Glasgow, but Mr Ross said it had not proved possible to procure road transport on all disrupted routes.