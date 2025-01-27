Storm Herminia map: Where 80mph winds and rain will hit UK today as more bad weather follows Storm Eowyn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stormy weather is bringing the threat of flooding and more disruption to transport across large parts of England and Wales.

A series of yellow warnings for wind and rain have been issued for large parts of England and Wales with more than 50 flood warnings in place.

Flights were cancelled, major rail routes closed and ferry services axed on Saturday after winds surpassing 100mph hit parts of Britain throughout Friday. More than a million people were left without power due to the vicious storm.

A rare red weather warning was lifted on Friday from Scotland and Northern Ireland, where Storm Eowyn damaged buildings, uprooted trees and caused power cuts.

But the Met Office has issued weather warnings through until Tuesday, as a new low-pressure system – dubbed Storm Herminia by Spanish forecasters – takes hold over the weekend, moving in from the southwest as Eowyn passes.

A wind warning was lifted at 5pm on Sunday from the west coast of England, Wales and southwestern Scotland, after wind speeds up to 82mph were recorded in south Cornwall.

A further yellow wind warning is in place from 6am Monday, lasting for 24 hours. It covers London, south east England, the south west and Wales.

open image in gallery Met Office weather warnings Monday 27 January ( Met Office )

Some places could see up to 80mm of rainfall over the period from two separate spells of heavy rain and thundery showers, while 10 to 20mm should fall quite widely and 30 to 50mm could fall over high ground, the Met Office said.

Flooding to homes and businesses could occur in the warning area, with power cuts and difficult driving conditions also possible. There is also a “small chance” of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, the Met Office said.

open image in gallery The Environment Agency has issued 175 flood alerts and 51 flood warnings ( Environment Agency )

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “Things are going to stay unsettled in the next few days. We’re getting successive spells of wet and windy weather, which is obviously adding to impacts.

“While not as powerful as Storm Eowyn, a low-pressure system was named Storm Herminia by meteorologists in Spain which was expected to feel the strongest winds.”

The Met Office said Monday is expected to see showers, turning heavy in the south alongside strong, gale-force winds, with snow on the hills in the north.

open image in gallery A wind warning is also in force until 6am on Tuesday ( Met Office )

Gales are expected to ease slowly in the South West overnight but pick up in the far north.

Tuesday is forecast to see further heavy showers in the south with a risk of thunder. Longer spells of rain in the North West as expected to ease later.

The wet and windy weather will remain in the south on Wednesday more settled conditions will be present later in the week.