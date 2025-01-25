Storm Eowyn live: New snow and wind warnings issued as travel chaos continues after 100mph gusts
Met Office weather warnings extend into Tuesday after UK and Ireland pelted by gales
Snow, ice and wind warnings have been extended through until Sunday as a frosty blast strikes parts of the UK, in the wake of Storm Eowyn’s record-breaking wind speeds.
Travel chaos continued on Saturday morning, with flights, trains and ferries cancelled, after winds reaching 100mph caused widespread disruption and widespread damage to rail networks. At least 1,070 flights were axed and 150,000 air passengers affected.
Snow and ice warnings are in force on Saturday across Northern Ireland and nearly all of mainland Scotland, now stretching into Sunday morning.
A warning for life-threatening winds is in force in Orkney and much of Shetland until 3pm, while a less severe wind alert in the Highlands and Hebrides will be in place until Sunday.
The storm has also caused widespread damage to the electricity network, with one million people left without power across the UK and Ireland, after wind speeds topped 114mph in Co Galway, beating the country’s previous record of 113mph set in 1945.
A 20-year-old man in Ireland became the first confirmed storm-related death after a tree fell on his car at 5:30am at Feddyglass in Raphoe.
Power restored to 135,000 in Scotland – but 30,000 remain without electricity
SP Energy Networks said power has been restored to more than 80 per cent of its customers in Scotland but 30,265 remain cut off.
More than 164,000 properties on its network were without power as a result of Storm Eowyn.
It said on Saturday morning: “The red threat to life warning from hurricane force winds hampered engineers from accessing and fixing faults as falling debris and downed trees affected power lines, roads and access points.
“As the winds eased teams [worked] late into the evening, and in some cases through the night where safe to do so, to restore power.”
New weather warnings issued as snow and ice alerts extended in Scotland
Several new weather warnings have been issued, indicating that snowy and icy conditions are set to remain in Scotland for longer than earlier forecast.
Snow and ice warnings are in force across nearly all of mainland Scotland until 11am, but – after several hours of respite – a fresh warning will come into effect at 6pm, also covering Northern Ireland, until 10am on Sunday.
A warning for life-threatening winds is in force in Orkney and much of Shetland until 3pm, while a less severe wind alert in the Highlands and Hebrides will now also take effect at 6pm and will remain in place for 12 hours.
A new warning for wind in southern England and much of Wales will also now last until 6am on Tuesday, with warnings for wind and rain across much of the southern UK on Monday.
Network Rail says majority of services returning but disruption continues
Network Rail has said most of its network is now “up-and-running” after Storm Eowyn.
It said on Saturday morning: “Hundreds of our people have worked through the night clearing debris from the tracks and that clean-up operation continues.
“The majority of the network is now up-and-running but disruption continues in some areas.”
Rail operators have warned of hundreds of incidents of damage across the network, including fallen trees, damaged overhead lines, and even multiple instances of trampolines obscuring railway lines.
Nearly 200,000 properties remain without power in Northern Ireland
In Northern Ireland, 189,000 homes and businesses remain without power following Storm Eowyn, NIE Networks has said.
Power has been restored for 96,000 customers, the network operator added on Saturday morning.
NIE Networks told people to avoid electricity equipment and fallen trees.
Young man killed by falling tree in Ireland named
The young man who died in Ireland after a tree fell during Storm Eowyn has been named as Kacper Dudek.
The 20-year-old was killed after a tree fell on his car at Feddyglass, Raphoe in Co Donegal, early on Friday.
Irish police are investigating the incident, and were conducting a full examination of the scene on Saturday morning.
Holy Cross College in Strabane said on Facebook: “The Holy Cross College community sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our past student, Kacper Dudek who has sadly passed away. May Kacper’s gentle soul rest in peace.”
Dozens of flood alerts in England as Met Office issues warning for heavy rain
With the Met Office warning of heavy rain across most of Wales and southern England on Sunday, with up to 80mm forecast, the Environment Agency has issued scores of flood alerts.
As of Saturday morning, there were 33 flood alerts in England – meaning flooding is possible – and two more severe flood warnings, where flooding is expected.
Nearly 400 incidents of storm-related damage reported, Network Rail Scotland says
Network Rail Scotland said nearly 400 “incidents of damage” have been found including more than 120 reports of fallen trees following Storm Eowyn.
It said on X: “Almost 400 incidents of damage have been found since the storm passed, disruption is likely until at least midday.
“So far, we’ve seen over 120 reports of fallen trees across Scotland, along with damage to signalling systems, overhead wires, stations, boundary fencing, level crossings and even train depots suffering damage.”
It added: “We really appreciate your patience while we work to reopen Scotland’s railway. It’s going to be a challenging day, but our teams are working extremely hard to do this. We’ll keep you updated as the day goes on.”
LNER train is first to cross Scottish border as East Coast main line reopens
The first departure after the East Coast main line reopened between Newcastle and Edinburgh was the slightly delayed 8am LNER train.
It will run only as far south as Peterborough due to engineering work on the line to London King's Cross.
TransPennine Express is still saying: “Customers advised not to travel to or from Scotland.”
ScotRail says: “Customers should not expect any trains to operate before 12 noon at the earliest. The safety of our staff and our customers is our absolute priority, and we will only run trains when it is safe to do so.”
