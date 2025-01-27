Storm Herminia – latest: UK hit by 83mph winds and heavy rain warnings after Storm Eowyn kills two
Dozens of Heathrow flights cancelled as new Met Office warnings for wind and rain come into effect on Monday morning
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
New Met Officeweather warnings are in place for most of England and Wales as Storm Herminia brought wind gusts up to 83mph in the southeast.
The Environment Agency has issued more than 30 flood alerts across southern England as forecasters warn of up to 80mm of rain in some areas.
Warnings for wind and rain have now been extended into Tuesday for some regions, particularly the southwest, where the strongest wind gusts were recorded on Sunday. The Met Office said heavy rain would bring a chance of power cuts, delays to travel services and “a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”.
British Airways has cancelled 26 flights to and from London Heathrow, The Independent has found, with 3,000 to 4,000 passengers affected. They are all short-haul domestic and European flights.
Storm Herminia is battering the country just two days after the more powerful Storm Eowyn brought record-breaking wind speeds of up to 100mph.
On Sunday it was confirmed that a second person, a 19-year-old, had died after their car was struck by a falling tree in East Ayrshire. Earlier, 20-year-old Kacper Dudek was named as Storm Eowyn’s first victim in Ireland’s County Donegal.
Mapped: Weather warnings for the next 24 hours
Four weather warnings are in place for Monday, two of which will remain in place for the entire day.
- A yellow warning for rain across most of the southern half of England will be lifted at 6am.
- A yellow warning for wind stretching from the south coast to north east England will be lifted at 7am.
- A yellow warning for rain will cover most of Wales until 11:59pm.
- A yellow wind warning will cover southern England and Wales until 6am on Tuesday.
Hundreds left without power as stormy weather hits Cornwall and Devon
Stormy weather has left hundreds of homes across Cornwall and Devon without electricity as strong winds and heavy rain batter the region. The power outages come as the Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for both wind and rain.
Many areas are experiencing significant disruptions, with power cuts reported across towns and villages. Restoration efforts are underway, but some households may remain without electricity for several hours or even days.
Storm Herminia ‘will be a notch down’ from Eowyn, says Met Office forecaster
Storm Herminia, as it is being dubbed by Spanish meteorologists, is not expected to be as strong as Eowyn was over the weekend.
Met Office forecaster Jonathan Vautrey said: “This is certainly going to be a notch down compared to Eowyn, whilst there is the potential for 60 to 70mph gusts of wind across the very far south west generally, we’re not going to be seeing the same strengths of winds as we have seen over the last couple of days.”
However “there are a lot of sensitivities around” following Eowyn, he said.
What comes after Storm Eowyn? Future storm names for 2025 revealed
The Met Office has already confirmed the storm names to be used across 2024 and 2025 - as the UK hit by Storm Bert.
The new storms list – first launched in 2015 – for each year generally runs from early September until late August the following year, coinciding with the beginning of autumn.
James, Lewis and Mavis are all included in the new list in honour of figures from the Met Office’s 170-year history.
What comes after Eowyn? Read here:
What comes after Storm Eowyn? Future storm names for 2025 revealed
James, Lewis and Mavis are all included on the new list
Workers cut through fallen trees following ‘risk to life’ winds from Storm Eowyn
Storm Herminia brings thunderstorms, 80mph winds and flood alerts as Eowyn clear-up continues
Britons are set to see at least three more days of heavy downpours and powerful winds, as a new weather front named Storm Herminia hit the UK almost immediately after Storm Eowyn caused major damage and disruption.
Cornwall was buffeted by thunderstorms and winds of up to 82mph on Sunday morning as Herminia made landfall from the South West, having been named by Spanish meteorologists.
The Met Office has now issued a host of weather warnings set to last until Tuesday.
Read the full report:
Storm Herminia brings thunderstorms and flood alerts as Eowyn clear-up continues
Flood alerts issued as UK hit by new weather front in wake of storm described as ‘unprecedented on every level’
More than 200 flood alerts and warnings in place
Authorities have issued 207 flood warnings and alerts across the UK.
The Environment Agency has issued 167 flood alerts and 27 flood warnings in England. Natural Resources Wales has issued 11 flood alerts in Wales and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued two flood warnings for Scotland.
A flood alert is the least severe of the three-tier system, while a flood warning is the second most severe.
Ten more cancellations at Heathrow on Monday
Other airlines have begun cancelling flights on Monday at London Heathrow. Five arrivals and five departures are grounded:
- Aer Lingus: Dublin
- Eurowings: Stuttgart
- Iberia: Madrid
- KLM: Amsterdam
- Lufthansa: Frankfurt
Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.
All the routes are served by multiple daily departures, and the airlines will aim to rebook passengers on adjacent flights.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments