Storm Ingrid hits UK with heavy downpours and 60mph winds

Weather warnings remain in place as Storm Ingrid batters the UK with 60mph gusts of wind expected and heavy rain to start the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across parts of Wales, Scotland and the south of England which are due to last until 9am on Saturday morning.

The forecaster warned that periods of heavy rain and strong winds are likely to cause flooding and travel disruption, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry services expected and the possibility of power loss.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “An area of low pressure, named Storm Ingrid by the Portuguese national weather service, will bring spells of heavy rain and strong winds across much of southwest England on Friday before easing on Saturday morning,” said Neil.

“The system is slow-moving but will bring more than 20mm of rain for some which is falling on saturated ground, increasing the chances of impacts. In addition to rain, large waves and gusty winds are likely, especially along southern coasts, with 60mph peaks possible, with 45-50mph inland.”

Road closures are already in place in parts of Scotland while rail travel has been affected in parts of Perth and Kincross due to adverse weather conditions.

On the railways, ScotRail said speed restrictions will be in place on the Inverness to Edinburgh/Glasgow/Aberdeen, the Glasgow to Dumfries, the Stranraer to Ayr/Kilmarnock and the Glasgow to Mallaig/Oban lines.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 26 flood warnings and seven flood alerts.

Three people in Aberdeenshire had to be rescued from their stranded vehicles by firefighters.

Two people were rescued from a minibus on the B977 near Kintore at around 8.30am on Thursday while one person was brought to safety from a car in a separate incident at around the same time near Banchory.

Heading into next week, the forecaster has warned that there’s the possibility of snow in the north and east of the country, with wintry conditions expected.

open image in gallery Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions in some areas (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Archive )

Storm Ingrid arrives less than two week after Storm Goretti caused widespread disruption across the UK, closing hundreds of schools and leaving 65,000 properties without power in the Midlands and south-west England.

Here’s a look at the five-day weather forecast:

Today:

Cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain for all areas, and some hill snow in Scotland. Brief drier and brighter intervals possible before another band of rain reaches the southwest later. Windy, with coastal gales developing.

Tonight:

Unsettled with bands of rain moving north across much of the country, further hill snow likely across eastern Scotland. Frequent showers later in the southwest with coastal gales here.

Saturday:

Rain and hill snow across the northeast easing. Elsewhere, showers often merging into longer spells of rain at times, particularly across the southwest. Widely windy with coastal gales.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Remaining unsettled throughout, with bands of rain moving north and east across the country. Gradually turning colder from the northeast, with an increasing risk of snow, particularly over northern hills.