Areas of the UK are set for more heavy rain and wind this week after thunderstorms battered the country at the weekend.

The Met Office forecasted “unsettled” weather over the next few days - including potentially “squally” rainfall.

Flood alerts are in place across the south and in Derbyshire on Tuesday.

In some cases, this was due to river levels remaining high after heavy rainfall at the weekend.

Storms swept through the country on Sunday, followed by scattered showers the following day.

Grahame Madge from the Met Office told The Independent there was the “potential for quite heavy bursts of rain” during the week, starting on Tuesday over parts of the southwest.

This would then move its way northwards “in pulses”, according to the spokesperson for the forecaster.

“It is an unsettled period over the next few days,” Mr Madge said.

The Met Office spokesperson said the weather would likely be somewhat brighter on Wednesday, with the potential for more heavy rain afterwards. “And some of that could be quite squally,” he said.

The UK looks set for further rain this week, the Met Office says (PA)

He said eastern areas would probably remain the driest throughout the course of the week.

“The west particularly is likely to be subjected to regular and repeated heavy showers,” Mr Madge added.

On Tuesday, there were flood alerts along parts of the South Cornwall and Essex coast, as well as Christchurch harbour in Dorset.

The Environment Agency said flooding was also possible along the Wye estuary in Gloucestershire, River Trent in Derbyshire and the River Thames between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir.