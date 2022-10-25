Lightning bolt strikes in sea off Dorset coast amid heavy rain and thunderstorms

Footage captures the moment a lightning bolt strikes into the sea off the English coast.

The video, taken in Dorset, shows a massive arc of lightning light up the stormy seas on Sunday afternoon.

Lightning strikes in the ocean are rather rare, with experts at Nasa estimating that despite 70 per cent of the earth being covered by water, just two per cent of strikes occur off land.

Dorset was battered by thunderstorms and a band of heavy rain over the weekend, leading to the spectacular footage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.