Thunderstorms could dampen the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

The Met Office is considering whether to issue a weather warning as it predicts heavy, possibly thundery, showers for parts of England and London on Saturday evening, during the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

The stormy weather would threaten to disrupt performances from the likes of Craig David and Alicia Keys.

The show is also set to see appearances from stars including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham and Stephen Fry, as well as a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Diana Ross is also scheduled to close the two-and-a-half hour show with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

A total of 22,000 spectators are expected to attend the concert outside Buckingham Palace, which is set to be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.

Treacherous conditions may also put a stop to many of the street parties planned around the country on Saturday.

Crowds on The Mall around Buckingham Palace on Thursday (PA)

The Met Office is expected to review the weather situation on Friday morning.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “It’s being monitored but at the moment there’s not enough confidence to issue any warnings.

“But it’s one that’s going to be reviewed tomorrow morning as to whether or not we do require a thunderstorm warning simply because of the number of people we’re expecting in the capital on Saturday night, so that’s one area of slight concern in terms of weather causing some issues for festivities.”

Stormy weather would mark a change from the first day of the jubilee bank holiday weekend, which kicked off celebrations in London in mild and calm conditions.

Crowds huddle on The Mall in rain ahead of the Queen’s coronation in 1953 (PA)

Revellers who flocked to The Mall to be near the Queen for the occasion remarked on the nice weather.

One man, Paul, who was wearing a red, white and blue sun hat and holding a glass of beer, said the royal family “brings everybody together – and the weather helps.”

A turn for the worst in weather could provide something of a link to the past, however, as the Queen’s coronation in 1953 was held in atrocious conditions.

The day of the coronation saw the nation host celebrations despite the hardship of post-war rationing, and even the unseasonal weather could not dampen the festivities.