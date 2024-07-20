Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Clouds, rain and cooler weather will return this weekend after the UK experienced the hottest day of the year so far on Friday, the Met Office has said.

Temperatures reached 31.9C at St James’ Park, central London, making Friday the warmest recorded day of 2024.

The AA advised routes to the coast will be far busier than usual this weekend as families flock to take advantage of the hot weather.

Brighton and Bournemouth, on the south coast, have already experienced heavier traffic because of day-trippers, it added.

However, temperatures are unlikely to reach the high 20Cs for “at least a week or so” now, a Met Office forecaster said.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said temperatures could rise again “right at the end of July”.

People enjoying the warm weather in Granary Square, London (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

He said it is too early to tell if the mercury will top Friday’s reading, but “I certainly wouldn’t rule out a higher temperature in August or even later this month”.

There will be “occasional very warm or hot spells” in August but there is “no strong signal” that high temperatures will be prolonged or widespread across the UK, he added.

East and south-east England have already seen “almost double” the rainfall expected for the whole of July, Mr Morgan said.

“I think that’s why a lot of people have welcomed the last couple of days, but Scotland and Northern Ireland have not see the high temperatures that the rest of the UK have seen – they’re still waiting if they do like hot weather.”

Clouds will return on Saturday and higher temperatures will be restricted to the east and south east of England, which could still see 28-29C.

Heavy rain and bursts of thunder are forecast to hit Wales and south west England on Saturday, and thunderstorms may develop in the east and south east.

During Saturday evening there will be outbreaks of rain eastwards and possibly some “heavy bursts” and thunder. Meanwhile, southern and eastern parts of the country will have another warm night.

Sunday will be fresher, brighter, drier, and will mainly stay around the low 20Cs, which is the July average. Central areas will see the most sunshine, while showers could be seen in the north west.

By Monday, the weather will be changeable but the week ahead will largely be dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier and brighter with sunny spells.

On Thursday, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) urged employees to protect themselves from ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

It suggested employers conduct a risk assessment for “potential UV hazards”, encourage breaks, and that staff wear clothing such as wide-brimmed hats to protect them from the Sun.

Additional reporting by PA