Schools across the UK have been forced to close for a fourth day after freezing weather conditions cause snow and ice.
Storm Bert is set to reach the UK on Saturday and the Met Office is expecting it to bring “heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snow to parts of the UK through the weekend”, potentially causing travel disruption and flooding.
Overnight on Thursday, the Met Office said much of the UK experienced temperatures near freezing, with the mercury falling as low as minus 6C at Tulloch Bridge in Scotland.
The forecasting body said many will wake up to a frost with icy surfaces in places with several yellow warnings for snow and ice in place across the UK until 10am on Friday.
One covering parts of Scotland is in effect until midday before a slew of further yellow alerts for wind, rain and snow go live on Saturday.
An amber alert for heavy snow and ice will be in force between 7am and 5pm on Saturday in an area north of Scotland’s central belt, where 10-20cm is likely on ground above 200 metres and potentially as much as 20-40cm on hills above 400 metres.
Here is a list of all the schools closed today:
Aberdeenshire
- Alford Academy
- Alford Primary School
- Auchterless School
- Cairney School
- Cluny School
- Crudie School
- Craigievar School
- Daviot School
- Drumblade School
- Dunecht School
- Echt School
- Fintry School
- Fordyce School
- Forgue School
- Glass School
- Gordon Primary School
- Gordon Schools
- Keig School
- Kennethmont School
- King Edward School
- Kininmonth School
- Largue School
- Ordiquhill School
- Rhynie School
- Slains School
- Strathdon School
- Towie School
- Turriff Academy
- Turriff Primary School
Highland Council
Check on the council’s website here.
Moray
Check on the council’s website here.
Devon
Check on the council’s website here.
Dorset
- Bere Regis Community School, Bere Regis
- Cheselbourne Village School, Dorchester
- Portesham CE VA Primary School, Weymouth
Cornwall
- Duchy College, Stoke Climsland
Hampshire County
Check the council’s website here.
Wales
- Ysgol Trelogan
- Ysgol Acrefair
- Ysgol Henllan
- Ysgol Bro Famau
- Ysgol Pendref
