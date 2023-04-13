For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rain and thunderstorms are continuing in the UK after Storm Noa wreaked havoc across several parts of the country with wind speeds of upto 96mph.

The Met Office did not issue a yellow warning for Thursday, but it forecasted hail and thunder in the northern parts, with some sunny intervals.

In the south, there will be more isolated showers, and southwestern areas and Northern Ireland may experience drier and sunnier conditions later.

Winds are expected to be lighter and temperatures will be closer to average, the forecaster said.

Hundreds of properties were left without power, trees came down, and travel was disrupted in southern England and Wales after a swath of wintry weather swept across the country on Wednesday amid Storm Noa.

In Brighton, the Coastguard, RNLI, and police launched a search-and-rescue operation for a woman thought to be in the water near the Palace Pier.

In Fareham, Hampshire, a woman was reported to have been seriously injured when a scaffolding fell into a shopping street.

The conditions are set to get better on Thursday and by evening, showers will ease in the south, but a few may continue in the north.

Rain will arrive in the southwest after midnight, and there may be isolated frost or shallow fog forming under clearer skies.

Over the weekend, the Met Office forecasted more sunny spells and showers in northern and central areas.

Cloud and rain are expected in southwestern England, moving eastward before easing away. It will be rather cold in the south, with temperatures closer to average in other areas.