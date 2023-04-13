UK weather: Met Office issues rain update after Storm Noa wreaks havoc with 96mph winds
Hundreds of properties left without power and travel disrupted after swath of wintry weather
Rain and thunderstorms are continuing in the UK after Storm Noa wreaked havoc across several parts of the country with wind speeds of upto 96mph.
The Met Office did not issue a yellow warning for Thursday, but it forecasted hail and thunder in the northern parts, with some sunny intervals.
In the south, there will be more isolated showers, and southwestern areas and Northern Ireland may experience drier and sunnier conditions later.
Winds are expected to be lighter and temperatures will be closer to average, the forecaster said.
Hundreds of properties were left without power, trees came down, and travel was disrupted in southern England and Wales after a swath of wintry weather swept across the country on Wednesday amid Storm Noa.
In Brighton, the Coastguard, RNLI, and police launched a search-and-rescue operation for a woman thought to be in the water near the Palace Pier.
In Fareham, Hampshire, a woman was reported to have been seriously injured when a scaffolding fell into a shopping street.
The conditions are set to get better on Thursday and by evening, showers will ease in the south, but a few may continue in the north.
Rain will arrive in the southwest after midnight, and there may be isolated frost or shallow fog forming under clearer skies.
Over the weekend, the Met Office forecasted more sunny spells and showers in northern and central areas.
Cloud and rain are expected in southwestern England, moving eastward before easing away. It will be rather cold in the south, with temperatures closer to average in other areas.
