Massive waves batter UK coast with 70mph winds as Storm Noa hits Britain

Massive waves battered the Cape Cornwall as Storm Noa hits Britain with 70mph winds.

The coastal areas in southwest England, particularly Devon and Cornwall, were expected to be the worst affected.

A yellow weather warning for wind was issued for southeast England, and the Met Office also warned residents of potential power cuts and travel disruptions.

The Met Office expects the unsettled trend to continue through the rest of the week, with sunshine and heavy showers for many on Thursday, and persistent rain in the south on Friday.

