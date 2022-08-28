Jump to content
Britons to enjoy last of summer on balmy Bank holiday Monday

Unsettled September weather will be welcome after long hot summer

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Sunday 28 August 2022 11:49
Heatwave: How the water shortage brought some regions to a hosepipe ban

Britain is set to see one last smile of sunshine before the summer holidays come to a close next week, with showery conditions welcoming September.

The last of the Bank holiday weekend will be dry for most as forecasters predict warm temperatures of up to 23C on Monday towards the south west in Cardiff and Southampton.

It follows a balmy Saturday which saw highs of 2C5C in parts of the UK, though temperatures are more likely to sit just below the mid-20s at the start of the next week.

Bank holiday Monday will see highs of 23C in parts of the country

(Met Office)

Met Office forecasterJonathan Vautrey said: “The settled weather is all thanks to high pressure that’s spreading itself across the country.”

Mr Vautrey added that the weather will feel a bit cooler in the east on Monday as the west catches the best of the sunshine.

Tuesday will see temperatures dip slightly as the mercury will float in the early to high-teens in the north.

People enjoy the warm weather on the beach in St Leonards, Sussex

(PA)

BBC Weather’s Elizabeth Rizzini said there will also be “more of an easterly wind” taking hold from Tuesday which is why the air will feel cooler, and this breeze is expected to continue into Wednesday.

With September officially beginning on Thursday, forecasters say showers will set in around central and south west England.

More unsettled conditions are looking to be the norm for the latter part of next week as showers will be a lot more widespread, Ms Rizzini said.

Met Office five-day forecast

Today:

Sunny or bright intervals for most. A few light showers developing over north England and Wales but most places staying dry. Cloudier in the north and northwest with a possibly a little rain and a few heavier showers.

Tonight:

Dry for most but fairly cloudy. Some rain developing over northern England and perhaps an isolated shower in the far southeast later.

Monday:

Dry for most with any rain northern England soon clearing. A little light rain developing in north Scotland. Otherwise dry with sunny spells. Cooler in the east than previous days.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Largely settled throughout. Whilst it will be fairly cloudy in places, with a few daytime showers, mainly in the east, there will be some sunny breaks, especially further west.

