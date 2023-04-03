UK weather: Sunshine and some rain expected over Easter bank holiday weekend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Temperatures will hit highs of 16-17C over the Easter bank holiday weekend, with sunshine and some rain expected.

Clear skies are expected overnight tonight. However, frosty conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings this week across the UK.

Cloud and rain will move across the UK on Wednesday evening and through Thursday from the west of the country.

The East coast of the UK may experience some showers on Good Friday, but conditions are expected to clear on Friday, and dry weather is expected in the rest of the country, the Met Office said.

Sunny weather and clear skies are expected in the east of the UK over the weekend, with highs of 17C. While cloudy skies are expected in the west of the UK.

Castle Howard, pictured March 24 2023. (Lee McLean/SWNS)

Meanwhile, cloudy conditions and rain are expected to set in from the north and west later on Sunday and into Monday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Through the start of the week high pressure will be in charge of the weather across the UK, leading to clear skies for many.

“With the clear skies overnight there will be some frosty starts to Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Increasing cloud and rain will move across the UK on Wednesday evening and through Thursday from the west.

“By Friday a ridge of higher pressure will build and settle the weather once more, though some showers may linger along the East coast.

“Through the Easter weekend there will be high pressure to the East and low pressure to the West of the UK.

“Currently the outlook is for the more settled conditions to remain for most through Saturday and Sunday, with increasing cloud and then rain starting to make more progress into the UK from the north and west later on Sunday and into Monday.

A traditional Kent Oast House near Ashford, Kent (PA)

“Temperatures will remain around average for the time of year, feeling pleasant in the sunshine, with highs of 16-17C in the south.”

UK 7-day weather forecast

Monday:

Clear skies and dry weather are expected overnight tonight.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

Frosty conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings this week across the UK. Cloud and rain will move across the UK on Wednesday evening from the west of the country.

Thursday:

Cloud and rain are expected to continue moving across the UK on Thursday.

Friday:

A ridge of higher pressure will build and settle the weather, with most experiencing dry weather, though some showers may linger along the East coast.

Saturday and Sunday:

Through the Easter weekend there will be dry weather to the East of the UK and cloudy conditions to the West of the UK.

Currently the outlook is for the more settled conditions to remain for most through Saturday and Sunday, with increasing cloud and then rain starting to make more progress into the UK from the north and west later on Sunday.

Monday:

Monday will most likely see a continuation of cloud and rain progressing into the UK.