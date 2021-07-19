The Met Office has issued its first ever extreme heat warning for parts of the UK amid scorching temperatures.

The South West, parts of the Midlands and southern Wales are all under an amber warning for “extreme heat” from Monday afternoon until the end of Thursday.

It is the first time the Met Office has issued this type of warning, which was launched last month.

It comes as the UK faces a heatwave, with parts of the country recording temperatures above 30C.

Mark Wilson from the Met Office told The Independent much of Wales, central and southern England are “most likely to be impacted by extreme heat” in the coming days.

He said the warning covers the areas forecasters are “most concerned about” and that other areas could still see warm temperatures.

In its amber extreme heat warning, the Met Office said high temperatures expected during the day and night this week could lead to “public health impacts”.

“Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat,” the forecaster said.

The wider population could also suffer sunburn or heat exhaustion during the warm weather, according to the Met Office.

It said there may need to be some changes to working practices and delays to public transport are also possible, which could lead to welfare issues for people experiencing prolonged delays.

In the Midlands, Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Worcester are all covered by the new amber warning for extreme heat.

It also stretches across the southwest coast until Portsmouth, and up through Bristol and south Wales.

The Met Office launched the new extreme heat weather warning last month, saying hot weather can have “serious consequences”.

Temperatures are expected to reach 33C in some western areas later this week.

The UK experienced hot weather over the weekend, with England and Wales recording temperatures of over 30C.