Unsettled weather is expected to continue over the weekend and into August as the Met Office has forecast heavy rainfall.

Bands of heavier showers are set to sweep in from the west on Saturday, the Met Office said, with southeast England likely to experience more persistent and heavy rain during the early hours.

Saturday’s outlook predicts heavy and possibly thundery showers in the northern regions, while isolated showers and sunny spells are expected in the south.

Breezy conditions will prevail throughout most areas, with temperatures hovering around average, but feeling warm in the sunshine.

The conditions will remain wet and humid over the weekend as an Atlantic weather system dominates the country, bringing heavy and persistent rain.

In its long range forecast, the Met Office said there is still no sign of conditions stablising or for warmer weather to return.

The weather pattern remains uncertain for the start of August, the forecaster said.

Days are likely to be characterised by a mix of sunny spells and showers, with occasional periods of more persistent rain as low-pressure systems move across the country.

The southern parts of the UK are expected to be more susceptible to these low-pressure systems, leading to a higher likelihood of rain, while the north may experience drier conditions.

On showery days, the northern and eastern regions are likely to see heavier and potentially thundery showers, occasionally merging into longer spells of rain.

Western areas may be relatively drier compared to other parts of the UK, although the possibility of showers remains.

The forecast suggests temperatures will be slightly below normal, with a brisk northwesterly breeze contributing to a cooler overall feel. There is also a higher-than-usual risk of strong winds during this period.

The UK has witnessed weeks of heavy rain and thunder in July, even as large parts of Europe sweltered in record-shattering heatwaves and after the country experienced its hottest June on record.