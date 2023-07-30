UK braced for nine days of rain while southern Europe continues to swelter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is bracing for nine days of rain, according to forecasters, while southern Europe contrastingly continues to swelter.

Showers and a chill wind are expected for nine days straight from Sunday in Britain, the Met Office has predicted. Meanwhile, temperatures in European holiday destinations, such as Greece and Italy, keep on soaring following the recent heatwaves, which culminated in aggressive wildfires in some areas.

A fireman retreats while fighting blazes near Athens, Greece (AFP via Getty)

This weather comes as millions of children have recently broken up from school for the summer holidays so will likely be disruptive for families wanting to plan trips to the UK’s beaches and national parks.

The Met Office did say that Britain is set for “occasionally warmer” weather towards the end of the month. However, it said that a prolonged dry and hot spell was unlikely.

It forecast: “The driest weather will most likely be found in parts of the West and South, with conditions cloudier with more frequent showers in the North and North East. It will often be breezy, more so than usual, with strong winds at times. Temperatures will mostly be below normal.”

Meanwhile, fires have been raging across Greece, including outside the capital Athens and in Rhodes, fuelled by three consecutive heatwaves over more than two weeks. Five people have died due to the fires, including two firefighter pilots. Temperatures have pushed 40C.

The Mediterranean – from Spain to Turkey to North Africa – has withered under record-breaking temperatures over the summer. July is the hottest month globally ever recorded, and it is likely 2023 will be the hottest year.

Climate change is making the world hotter and is being charged, this year especially, by the natural and cyclical El Nino event, which warms the Pacific.