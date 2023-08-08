Met Office reveals when UK will see warmer weather before unsettled conditions return

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a mostly wet and unsettled summer, some warm weather is finally on the horizon for the UK as the latest Met Office forecast has shown clouds clearing out in parts of the country.

Warmer conditions will start to develop by the middle of the week, the forecaster said. But this will be a brief respite because unsettled weather is soon predicted to return.

On Tuesday, clouds and rain will move east across central and southern England and Wales, the Met Office forecast said. Some brightness is possible later, but a few blustery showers will be seen in the far north.

But from Wednesday onwards, the weather pattern will start to shift, leaving a brighter and mostly dry day for many.

Initially, it will be a cloudy start across the far southwest, with outbreaks of drizzle pushing north through the day. But a pleasant day with sunshine is otherwise expected for most parts of the UK.

The dramatic change in temperatures, after storm Antoni battered the country with rainfall, is the result of a high pressure system briefly passing through from the south.

Britons can expect to see temperatures rise to the highs of 25C on Wednesday and then rise again to 28C by Thursday.

This will be the first time the UK will have seen highs of 25C or above since 8 July, with August getting off to a miserable start for many.

Some low cloud, drizzle and fog patches are also expected in the west, but for many it will be a day of warm sunshine, the Met Office said.

“By Thursday, we will probably reach 27C-28C in southeast England,” meteorologist Simon Partridge told the Independent.

“Wednesday to Thursday will be when we get an area of high pressure for a change and winds coming in from the south.

“It won’t be all sunshine as there will be sunny spells but a fair bit of cloud, particularly towards the north and the west,” he said.

This change, however, won’t last long as the weather is expected to turn cooler and more unsettled once again starting Friday, with heavy thundery showers possible on Saturday.

“But by Friday a band of rain will move in across the UK and we will be back to where we are today,” he said.

“By Saturday we will be back to showers and temperatures to around if not a little bit below average.”