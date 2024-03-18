UK weather: Drier day ahead for most Britons but some showers remain

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A drier and milder day is ahead for most of the UK as weather maps from the Met Office show a brief respite from rainfall.

On Monday, the Met Office forecast shows clear skies and sunshine even though some scattered showers will remain in places, with a band of rain entering the country later in the evening.

“There has been mild weather over the weekend, and that mild theme will continue as we get into the new working week,” Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said.

“We will start the day with some sunshine across parts of East Anglia, the Midlands, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.”

“But the cloud further west will spread its way that little bit further eastwards,” Mr Snell said. “As the day goes on, any rain really weakens.”

For most of the country, temperatures will remain mild, with 16-17C down south.

However, some fragmented bands of cloud and showers will move across Scotland, England and Wales, the forecast shows.

Met Office map shows fragmented showers in some parts of the UK which will weaken through the day (Met Office)

This band of rain will weaken as the day progresses, leaving a brighter and sunny spell over the afternoon.

But later, wet and windy weather will arrive from the west bringing some rainfall overnight.

Maps show skies clearing through the day before heavier rain arrives late in the evening (Met Office )

This band of rain will bring heavier showers to Northern Ireland, Scotland and later Wales before clearing out on Tuesday morning.

A band of heavy rain lashes parts of UK at night, bringing heavy rainfall (Met Office)

Southeast England will have a largely “dry night with clear spells”, the Met Office says.

However, the wet and windy weather in the far west will “gradually move eastwards across remaining areas and slowly weaken”.

On Tuesday, clouds and some showery rain will “continue to move east across England and Wales, dying out during the afternoon”.

Met Office forecast shows rain on Tuesday morning which will gradually weaken (Met Office)

Over Wednesday and Thursday, conditions are set to become a little cooler, the forecast shows. However, scattered showers are set to continue throughout the week.