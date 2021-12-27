New Year’s Eve 2021 could be the mildest on record as temperatures may reach up to 15C, according to the Met Office.

The previous New Year’s Eve record was in 2011 at 14.8C, but this could be matched or beaten in parts of the UK.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “Temperatures look like they’ll be 14 to 15C.”

“We’re going to see across the whole of the country, through the rest of this week, temperatures that are above average for this time of year,” he added.

“The average temperature in the UK around this time of year should be around 7-8C. Going forward, we’re looking at highs of around 12-14C (53.6-57.2F), possibly locally 15C in one or two spots, so it’s going to be well above average.”

However, Mr Dewhurst added that unseasonable sun is not to be expected.

“It isn’t going to be blue skies all week,” he said. “There’s going to be cloud at times as well as strong winds and heavy rain, particularly across the North and the West of the UK.”

He also added that while there were no Met Office weather warnings in place, gale force winds could occur in parts of the west and the south of the UK into the new year.

This comes after parts of the UK experienced a white Christmas as snow fell in parts of northern England and Scotland.