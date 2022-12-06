UK weather: Where and when snow is set to hit the country this week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sub-zero temperatures this week will make way for snow across parts of the UK prompting the Met Office to issue yellow warnings for icy conditions.

Temperatures could plunge to as low as -10C in rural parts of Scotland and the Western Isles in the yellow warning area, with the south also seeing brutally cold nights of up to -6C.

Forecasters said the alert will remain in place until Thursday lunchtime but the cold weather will not begin to shift until early next week.

A yellow warning for ice stretches across the east coast from Scotland right down to eastern England as frequent wintry showers are likely to fall on frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches.

These showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground, with the potential for a few centimetres on the North York Moors, the Met Office said.

“We’re in this cold spell, bringing even colder conditions in for the rest of the week. Lower temperatures are moving further south across the UK and there will be cold temperatures throughout and some very low temperatures during the night,” Met Office forecaster Oli Claydon said.

Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings this week across parts of the UK (Met Office)

“Overnight lows of minus 10 to minus 11 (12.2F) in areas where we do get snow in those rural parts of Scotland, with temperatures down to minus six (21.2F) in rural England.”

“Cold conditions to remain through the weekend. Signs of warmer weather moving in from the southwest from Tuesday next week. But the signs are that the cold weather will hold in the north of the UK, so there will be a split between north and south.”

Snow to fall in Scotland and the Western Isles this week (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He advised people to “make sure you’re prepared for the dips in temperature, stay safe in those areas of ice and take precautions if you’re driving over untreated surfaces”.

The UK Health and Security Agency also issued a cold weather alert from Wednesday evening and recommended people warm their homes to at least 18C (64.4F).

Age UK has advised people to maintain a supply of food and medicine to reduce the number of outdoor trips and torches with spare batteries in case of a power cut.

Areas affected by the yellow weather warning for snow and ice:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Perth and Kinross

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

Areas affected by the yellow warning for ice:

East Midlands

Lincolnshire

East of England

Norfolk

Suffolk

North East England

Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

Redcar and Cleveland

South Tyneside

Stockton-on-Tees

Sunderland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

East Lothian

Scottish Borders

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

North Yorkshire

Yorkshire & Humber

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

North Yorkshire

Met Office Forecast

Tonight:

Further showers in the north and east, some heavy and turning to snow across the north of Scotland. Clear spells inland elsewhere, where turning frosty.

Wednesday:

Showers across the north of Scotland, falling as snow away from north-facing coasts, with some travel disruption possible. Wintry showers will also affect Northern Ireland and eastern England. Elsewhere dry and cold.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Remaining cold with widespread, locally severe night frosts. Further wintry showers each day, mainly around coasts but perhaps extending inland at times, mainly in northern Scotland.