The UK is finally set for warmer and drier weather with temperatures of up to 22C in some parts of the country, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster said conditions would turn drier and more settled from Friday, with a “decent” amount of sunshine expected across most of the UK.

In London, temperatures will rise to 22C on Sunday, with forecasts of up to 14C and 20C across the rest of the country over the weekend.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “From Friday, we see a change in weather type, with conditions turning drier and more settled from the west.

“Although some showers are possible at times - most likely in the southeast initially and later in the weekend in the northwest - many should see a decent amount of sunshine.

“With the exception of the southeast at first, where it will be rather cool to start the weekend, temperatures are generally unremarkable for the time of year, close to or a little above average.

However, it will feel a little warmer with light winds and prolonged sunny spells, generally away from windward coasts.”

It comes after weather warnings and dozens of flood alerts were issued across England and north Wales over the last weekends as thunderstorms hit the region.

The Environment Agency issued 26 flood alerts, meaning flooding was possible – mostly centred in southern England to the west of London, but also near Derby and Shrewsbury.

Five day forecast

Today:

Rain or showers across parts of the northwest will sink south, these becoming focused across central areas during the afternoon, turning heavy with a risk of thunder. Sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere. Feeling fresher in the east.

Tonight:

Early evening showers easing, with most areas then dry overnight with clear spells. Some patchy rain and cloud along North Sea coasts. Turning chilly under clear skies in the northwest.

Friday:

Staying dry for many with warm sunshine. Cloudier in the far northwest with patchy rain, and scattered showers in the southeast with a risk of thunder. Breezy in the east.

Saturday to Monday:

Generally dry with sunny spells over the weekend as high pressure builds in, although the odd shower possible in the north and east. Feeling warm in the sunshine.